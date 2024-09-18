Donald Trump is now ahead of Kamala Harris in the race for the White House. Though the legacy media narrative is that Harris won the debate, it appears Trump was the real victor.

According to the Rasmussen Reports daily tracker, Trump is six points ahead of Harris in the latest polls. It is worth noting Rasmussen claimed they predicted Sleepy Joe would win the 2020 election. The prediction makes it clear that Rasmussen is objective, opting to tell the truth rather than favoring one party.

Trump is Ahead of Harris in the Polls for Good Reason

Though the talking heads in the mainstream media insist Harris dominated the presidential debate, alternative media disagrees. Fire up X and you’ll find most agree Trump was the debate winner as evidenced by the Rasmussen Reports daily tracker.

If the Rasmussen poll tracker doesn’t convince you that Trump is the favorite for the presidency, consider the recent poll of Arkansas voters. The Arkansas poll reveals Trump has a 15-point lead over Harris among the state’s voters.

The aforementioned poll was conducted by Hendrix College and Talk Business & Politics. The numbers show Trump is ahead of Harris 55% to 40%. Though the poll’s margin of error was slightly more than 4%, it is clear that Trump is the overwhelming favorite in the midwestern state. Subtract 4% from Trump’s percentage, add 4% to Harris’s percentage and Trump is still up by 7%.

Trump is ahead of Harris by a significant margin in all age groups but for those between the ages of 30 and 44. In the 30 to 44 age cohort, Harris has a slight majority of 53%.

Though the Rs and Ds favor their respective presidential candidates as expected, independents are on Trump’s side. The Arkansas poll reveals independents favor Trump by 8%.

The Education, Racial and Gender Gaps

Trump leads 63% to 32% in polling of those who have a high school degree. Alternatively, Harris leads 53% to 41.5% among those who have a college degree. Moreover, Harris has the support of three out of every four voters in Arkansas. However, Trump is the favorite among all other racial groups in the state.

Trump is also the favorite among men with 58% support in the demographic. It is also interesting to note that a slight majority of the state’s women (52%) favor Trump in Arkansas.

“It’s no surprise that former President Donald Trump is leading in the race for President and his margin of victory will likely grow beyond the 15% gap shown in this poll. Vice President Kamala Harris receives 40% of the vote in this survey, a threshold that would exceed the 35% obtained by President Joe Biden in 2020 if it were to hold.” - Robert Coon, managing partner with Impact Management Group

Trump Was Ahead Before the Debate

It is especially interesting to note that Trump was also leading Harris in pre-debate polls. As an example a New York Times/Siena College poll revealed Trump was ahead of Harris 48% to 47%. It appears that Harris’s post-ticket selection momentum lost its steam before the debate.

Though Harris received 99% of Democratic delegate support when nominated in a virtual roll call ahead of the Democratic convention, she is clearly fading. Take a close look at the polls pertaining to specific issues and you’ll find Trump has the edge on several.

As an example, the former president is more trusted with managing the economy, coming in at 56% trust compared to a mere 40% trust rating for Harris. The New York Times/Siena College poll also shows Trump also earned a 53% trust rating on immigration compared to Harris’s 43%.

The issue-specific polls referenced above are important as the economy is the top issue for voters with 21% favoring it. Immigration is the third-most important issue with 12% favoring it.

Perhaps most important is the fact that 56% of those polled indicated they did not believe Harris would be a significant change from Biden. A mere 25% believe Harris would be a significant change. In contrast, poll respondents indicate Trump constitutes a major change.