Watch the hilarious AI video that Trump shared above ^

Late on a Wednesday night, President Trump posted something that shouldn’t have worked as well as it did. An AI-generated video of himself in a white coat, playing “Doctor Trump,” walking through a soothing pharmaceutical-commercial parody aimed at the loudest voices in his critics’ chorus.

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“Have you or someone you know been diagnosed with TDS?” the AI Trump asks, deadpan, before promising a “treatment plan” for anyone suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome. What follows is a lineup of AI-generated “patients,” Rosie O’Donnell, Whoopi Goldberg, and Robert De Niro among them, delivering fake testimonials straight out of a drug commercial. “I have been suffering for over a decade, and after listening to Dr. Trump, I can see some results,” the fake O’Donnell says. The fake Goldberg admits, “I really thought I was a lost cause, that this was going to affect me for the rest of my life... but after using the treatment plan, I can see a difference.” At the end, “Doctor Trump” reveals the cure: turn off fake news, say your prayers, and have a Diet Coke.

It’s a joke. It’s also not entirely a joke, and that’s exactly why it landed.

Why does a satirical AI skit keep describing real behavior so precisely?

Because O’Donnell and Trump have been locked in a public feud since 2006, trading insults for nearly two decades with no signs of slowing down. Goldberg herself once claimed on The View that Trump wants to be “a dictator for life,” a level of rhetorical temperature that makes the AI parody feel less like an exaggeration and more like a transcript. These aren’t invented grievances. They’re documented, years-long patterns of exactly the kind of reflexive, all-consuming hostility the term was coined to describe.

Adam Carolla has been making the same point in plainer language, minus the AI production value. Pointing to how the left’s opinion of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk flipped overnight the moment both men started working with Trump, Carolla didn’t hold back. “That’s how I know you guys are lying, and you have Trump derangement syndrome, and we never have to listen to you ever again,” he said. His larger point cuts deeper than the insult. Kennedy spent decades suing chemical companies and fighting for environmental causes the left celebrated. Musk was hailed as a genius building electric cars and reusable rockets. The moment both men aligned with Trump, the same accomplishments that made them heroes got repackaged as evidence of villainy. Nothing about their actual work changed. Only their association did.

Isn’t that the clearest possible symptom? An opinion of a person’s character that flips entirely based on one man’s name, with zero new evidence required?

Even voices with no clear ideological stake in defending Trump have started saying the quiet part out loud. Stephen A. Smith, hardly a MAGA cheerleader, told his audience flatly that Trump has been “playing y’all like a fiddle for 11 years now, and you still can’t beat him.” His frustration wasn’t rooted in agreement with Trump’s policies. It was rooted in watching Democrats walk into the same trap over and over, letting performative outrage substitute for an actual strategy, then acting shocked when it doesn’t work.

That performative outrage has metastasized well past cable news panels. House Democrats have spent the better part of this year publicly split over whether to prioritize impeachment before they’ve even retaken the majority, with progressive candidates telling primary crowds that America is “speedrunning 1930s Germany” and that “fascism is coming to every single person’s door.” That’s not a policy critique. That’s a level of hyperbole that makes actual authoritarianism harder to identify when it shows up somewhere real, because the word has been spent on everything already.

RFK Jr. himself has said he’s considered whether TDS deserves its own official diagnostic code, joking with Carolla about it while making a serious underlying point, that the phenomenon he’s watched consume relationships in his own family, including inside his own family, is real, even if it isn’t a clinical disorder in the traditional sense. A psychotherapist interviewed by Fox News claimed the pattern shows up in roughly seventy five percent of his liberal patients, describing it as less an individual illness and more a kind of mass hysteria, sustained less by any one person’s psychology and more by a media ecosystem that keeps the outrage cycle running at full volume around the clock.

That’s really the heart of what Trump’s AI doctor sketch was mocking. Not disagreement with his policies, which is healthy, normal, and part of how democracy is supposed to work. The target was something else entirely, the total collapse of proportion, where a president’s every action, tweet, or Diet Coke preference becomes fresh evidence of civilizational collapse.

Rosie O’Donnell being “cured” by a fictional Diet Coke is funny precisely because it’s not that far off from how unserious the real conversation has become. Somewhere between Kennedy and Musk getting canceled for the same work that once made them heroes, and candidates comparing routine immigration enforcement to Nazi Germany on a primary debate stage, the criticism stopped being about Trump’s actual record and started being about him existing at all.

Trump built an entire fake pharmaceutical ad around that observation. The uncomfortable part for his critics isn’t that the joke was mean. It’s that so many of them recognized themselves in it.