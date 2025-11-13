Trump Destroys Gender Ideology with Final Blow

Last November, Trump made it exceedingly clear that anyone in America’s schools, including administrative staff or teachers, who tells a child that they need to reconsider their gender, would face serious consequences.

Trump said he would promote mothers’ and fathers’ traditional roles and the nuclear family, and that there would be serious punishment for anyone who went against him. Is he making good on that promise and destroying gender ideology in the U.S.?

Donald Trump's Desk relies on reader paid subscriptions. Consider upgrading yours for less than $5 a month!

Get 47% off for 1 year

Erasing Gender Confusion

Since taking office in January 2025, President Trump has been on a war-path to halt the inculcation and brainwashing of our youth, naming “radical gender ideology” as his enemy. A barrage of executive orders has been signed. He’s signed orders to stop federal funding for transgender-inclusive education, from our elementary schools to Ivy League institutions.

Trump has signed the “Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government“ executive order. This foundational decree redefined “sex” as an immutable biological category. You’re either male or female. You can’t refer to yourself or others as they/them. It strips away references to gender identity in all federal documents and programs.

Trump’s “Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12 Schooling“ order was directed squarely at the Departments of Education, Defense, and Health and Human Services. It forced a 90-day “Ending Indoctrination Strategy” to identify and eliminate all federal funding that supported “gender ideology” in curricula, teacher training, or student activities. It states the concerns of parents with robust accuracy:



“Parents trust America’s schools to provide their children with a rigorous education and to instill a patriotic admiration for our incredible Nation and the values for which we stand.

In recent years, however, parents have witnessed schools indoctrinate their children in radical, anti-American ideologies while deliberately blocking parental oversight. Such an environment operates as an echo chamber, in which students are forced to accept these ideologies without question or critical examination. “

Following these orders, government websites were quick to purge LGBTQ+ resources.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) axed lessons on supportive environments for transgender students. The National Park Service has removed mentions of transgender figures from Stonewall history pages.

The orders also gave authority to the Attorney General to prosecute educators for “practicing medicine without a license” via affirmation practices, framing them as child exploitation.

In August, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) demanded that 46 states and territories scrub “gender ideology” from federally funded sex education under the Personal Responsibility Education Program (PREP). States were given 60 days to remove the indoctrinating language, or they’d face defunding.

California lost its grant outright for noncompliance under Governor Newsom.

Trump calls the trans agenda “toxic poison” for our children, who are often pushed into “gender fluidity.” Is he right?

Elon Musk thinks so. He’s been vocal about losing his own son to transgenderism. Posts on the subject have gathered more than 1.2 million views.

Get 47% off for 1 year

Trump’s Opposition is Weak

Opposition has been fierce, but so far, limp in its effectiveness.

LGBTQ+ advocates like the Human Rights Campaign are crying that Trump’s orders are “an attack on freedom for all children,” warning of increased bullying and mental health crises. Never mind that they are grooming kindergartners for grown men and teaching middle school children how to give blow jobs.

Drag queens have told 11-year-olds that there are 73 genders, and that sex change operations are perfectly normal. It’s beyond sick and delusional at this point.

Hundreds of LGBTQ+ organizations are crying about the orders. But millions of people are here for it, including many people from the gay community. The trans agenda pushes women into a bad position and mocks a great need for strong, masculine, traditional men.

The Final Death Knell for Transgenderism

And now, there’s a final nail in the coffin. Trump just ordered a sweeping memorandum to put this ridiculous agenda to sleep forever. By 5 pm today, all contracts for gender ideologists must be cancelled. All programs that fund transgender ideology are defunded. Even email systems that prompt you to choose a “they/them” gender option are to be dismantled.

For Trump loyalists, this is a long-awaited redemption. We’re reclaiming schools from “indoctrination” to foster traditional values, and renaming the narrative on social media. Hopefully, this overflows into homes and community spaces. There’s zero tolerance for this warped agenda anymore.

Get 47% off for 1 year