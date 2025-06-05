From Donald Trump's Desk

RM4America
2h

President Trump is the real “peacemaker” as his good works have shown us, but he is also a real peacemaker before God and in our Hearts. Peacemaking is active, hard work!

Obama may have won it but his so called win was illegitimate as he was. In Obama’s case, Lifeway.com said it best: “The person who glosses over the problems, acting as if everything is alright when it is not is not a peacemaker.”

Trump’s peace is based on “the virtue of justice and righteousness”. President Trump actively pursues peace as a “peace” “maker”!

Matthew 5:9

9 “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called sons of God.”

https://www.lifeway.com/articles/sermon-blessed-peacemakers-sons-god-matthew-5

Mary Sholl
3h

Zelenskyy will get it. Just you wait.

