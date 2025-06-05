Get 47% off for 1 year

President Trump is now favored to win the Nobel Peace Prize–but don't bet on it. Awarding the prize to Barack Obama in 2009 proved that the once vaunted honor is a political tool of the Left.

Trump deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. Obama didn’t. That’s why Trump may be overlooked–again.

The Case For Trump

In this first term, Trump brokered the Abraham Accords, establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and four Arab nations: United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.

While Obama refused to meet with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, Trump met with him three times. The meetings helped improve relations between the two.

Trump negotiated a historic economic agreement between Serbia and Kosovo when the two countries were on the edge of war.

Trump began removing American military forces from Afghanistan and would have completed the withdrawal with honor. Left to Joe Biden, the withdrawal turned into a disastrous boondoggle that caused the deaths of 13 American military members. Biden’s troop withdrawal gave control of the country to the Taliban and radical jihadists by handing them Bagram Airfield and billions of dollars in military equipment.

In his second term, Trump inherited a world of wars. The war in Ukraine started under Biden, but Trump is trying to end it with serious diplomatic efforts.

During Biden’s administration, Hamas invaded Israel and started the war in Gaza. The Trump administration’s diplomatic efforts have resulted in the release of hostages.

Trump was able to announce, "India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE" and promised to "increase trade, substantially" with both countries. If this ceasefire holds, it will be a huge triumph for a President who works tirelessly to end multiple wars.

There are more points to be made, but you get the picture. Trump is only a few months into his second term as President. He deserves the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Case Against Obama

The decision to award the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize to Obama surprised everyone.

Conservatives immediately asked what concrete achievements Obama had made to be awarded the prestigious prize. Some liberals wondered the same thing.

Political commentator Mark Halperin thought the award might help Obama's opponents.

"Barack Obama's critics have long accused him of being a man of 'just words', rather than concrete actions and accomplishments. The stunning decision to award him the Nobel Peace Prize for, basically, his rhetoric, will almost certainly infuriate his detractors in America more than it will delight his supporters," Halperin observed.

New York Times writer Nicolas Kristof had some questions of his own:

"I'm nonplussed. I admire his efforts toward Middle East peace, but the prize still seems very premature. What has he done?... Shouldn't the Nobel Peace Prize have a higher bar than high expectations? Especially when there are so many people who have worked for years and years on the front lines, often in dangerous situations, to make a difference to the most voiceless people of the world?"

Conservative writer Michelle Malkin was blunt:

"Isn't it so fitting? From community organiser to Illinois state senator (present!) to US Senator for 143 days before moving into the White House, and now, the recipient of a Nobel Peace Prize–not for anything he's actually done, but for the symbolism of what he might possibly accomplish sometime way off in the future. It's the final nail in the Nobel Peace Prize Committee's coffin."

Justified Right blogger Tommy De Seno had this to say:

"President Obama has broken new ground here. Nominations for potential winners of the 2009 Nobel Peace Prize ended on February 1. The president took office only 12 days earlier on January 20. Let's take a look at the president's first 12 days in the White House according to his public schedule to see what he did to deserve a Nobel Peace Prize: January 20: Went to a parade. Partied..."

This is just a small sampling of the many who were put off by Obama winning the prize.

Ex-Nobel Committee secretary Geir Lundestad acknowledged that awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Obama was a mistake.

Lundestad told the Associated Press that the committee hoped the award would strengthen Obama. It didn’t.

"No Nobel Peace Prize ever elicited more attention than the 2009 prize to Barack Obama," Mr Lundestad observed.

"Even many of Obama's supporters believed that the prize was a mistake," he continued. "In that sense, the committee didn't achieve what it had hoped for."

Put another way, Obama didn't deserve the prize. Trump does. But that doesn’t mean he will get it.

Noble Leftist Bias

The Nobel Committee has had a strong left-wing bias for decades. President Reagan wasn’t given the award despite his historic accomplishments.

Reagan not only made arms control deals with the Soviets and reduced fears of nuclear war, he also made massive investments in the U.S. military and bankrupted the Soviet Union because they couldn't keep up.

Without firing a shot, Reagan ended the "Evil Empire." Reagan's policies brought down the Berlin Wall. Instead of acknowledging Reagan’s massive accomplishments, the Nobel Committee gave the prize to the final communist dictator of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev.

In 1973, North Vietnam's Le Duc Tho, a member of the Communist Party's politburo, was awarded the prize. In 1994, Palestinian terrorist Yasser Arafat was given the Nobel Peace Prize.

The 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureates will be announced on October 10. This year, 338 nominations have been received. President Trump is favored to win the Peace Prize.

Just because Trump should receive the prize doesn't mean he will get it. That’s not the way the Left works. It’s rigged.

The only way Trump will win is if the Left calculates that it will be in their favor. That’s a long shot at best.