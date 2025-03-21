The Left despises reality the same way viruses cringe at antibodies. You can’t blame them. If the Left accepted reality it would mean their end. It would also save the country.

It’s high time for reality to take center stage.

Let’s start with the Left’s hatred of Donald Trump. Trump Derangement Syndrome isn’t a slogan dreamt up by MAGA supporters in the smoky backroom of a hillbilly bar. It’s an actual political disease.

Those afflicted with TDS rant and rave about the dangers of Trump because the disease blinds them to reality. Trump is attempting to Make America Healthy Again by ridding out the toxins poisoning its systems–our institutions.

The Left doesn't like that.

TDS is not the kind of disease a medical doctor can diagnose. It’s a political malady contracted by people in the public arena who–fooled by the logic-free rhetoric of the Left–fall for false narratives and end up fancying themselves holier-than-thou.

Instead of the time-tested “justice without mercy is cruelty; mercy without justice is dissolution,” those with TDS preach mercy without justice and pray for the dissolution of the Constitution.

It does no good to hate them. They can't help it. They’re sick. Hate the sin, love the sinner.

The best medicine for a political malady like TDS is to classify it as the mental illness it is–by law.

TDS Symptoms

Five GOP Senators from Minnesota seek to add TDS to the state's definition of mental illness by way of official legislation.

One symptom of the disease is “TDS eyes.” Tim Walz–he’s the guy who ran on the Kamala Harris presidential ticket as vice president in case you forgot the forgetful twerp–frequently appeared wide-eyed and stunned on the campaign trail.

Wide-eyed morons with TDS go untreated because the disease has not been officially recognized. Barking mad loons who call Trump a Nazi are seen as seers and prophets by others suffering from the disease and so spread the mind virus.

That’s the danger. The disease spreads unchecked among the mentally unvaccinated.

God-given reason is attacked by wackadoodle propositions such as men can be women and women can be men. Those who haven't been given a good dose of critical thinking skills fall for the nonsense in the name of DEI–the Left’s version of the Almighty.

Commonsense–especially in the young–is under constant attack in school and by popular culture. The barrage of inanity targets the vulnerable and lures them into the madness that is Leftist ideology.

When someone comes along and challenges the freakshow, the infected react like drug addicts. They don’t like being told they are hooked and need help. They deny the obvious and seek refuge with other addicts.

A vicious circle.

Donald J. Trump has upset the applecart of the damned, spilling the rotten fruit on the roads of America so all can smell the sickeningly sweet smell of insanity.

This, in turn, has caused the nuts on the Left to be cracked all the way open, the madness spilling over into a blathering cacophony of pointing and screaming, “Nazi! Fascist! Orange Man Bad!”

Mercy With Justice

If you can’t talk a madman off the ledge, you can provide a soft place for them to land when they jump.

Minnesota Bill SF 2589 describes TDS as "the acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal persons that is in reaction to the policies and presidencies of (Trump.)"

“Symptoms could be ‘verbal expressions of intense hostility’ towards Trump or acts of aggression and violence towards his supporters and symbols.”

Half the cure is admitting the problem. If the Left won't admit the problem, someone needs to present it to them in a manner that cannot be publicly denied.

One of the reasons Trump swept all the swing states and won the popular vote in the last election is because TDS was presented to the public in a straightforward manner that could not be refuted.

The Left continued to deny reality and they lost the election. It was a cruel lesson. The Left wants you to believe they create reality. Those infected with TDS believe they do.

When reality bites back and makes it clear that it isn't created by humans but by God, the cold, hard fact might send some of the TDS lunatics over the ledge and into the abyss.

If TDS is legally defined as a mental illness–as the Minnesota bill would have it–those afflicted with TDS could be cared for by mental health professionals.

It would be the merciful thing to do.

The bill was co-authored by state Sens. Eric Lucero, Steve Drazkowski, Nathan Wesenberg, Justin D. Eichorn and Glenn H. Gruenhagen.

"I am proud to be one of the co-authors on this bill which calls attention to the oftentimes outrageous, violent and unreasonable reactions we’ve seen towards a President who loves America and wants us to be prosperous, strong, safe, and great again," Gruenhagen posted on Facebook.

The only way to save America from the madness inherent in Leftists is to restore commonsense, rationality, and integrity. That means treating delusion, irrationality, and corruption as a disease.

Getting healthy again will hurt, but it need not be unmerciful. Classifying TDS as a mental illness by law would be justice tempered by mercy.

