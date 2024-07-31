Thomas Mathew Crooks — the 20-year-old Pennsylvania kid who was identified as the would-be Trump assassin on July 13 — died from Trump Derangement Syndrome. A Secret Service sharpshooter may have pulled the trigger, but TDS was responsible for his death.

Crooks was obsessed with Trump to the point of no return. Wherever he contracted TDS — the demonization of Trump by mainstream media, the illegitimate J6 Committee, or the virulent vitriol swirling around Trump like a swarm of angry hornets on social media — in the end it got him killed.

And it came damn close to killing Trump as well.

TDS is Seldom Fatal…But

Most cases of TDS are not terminal, though they can leave those infected with long-term mental health challenges that can hunt them right into the grave.

Take the case of Jackson Reffitt, who at 18 turned his father into the FBI for participating in the infamous J6 riots of 2021. A Texas kid, Reffitt testified against his father in one of the first J6 trials.

“It was my moral compass … to do what I thought would protect not only my family, but my dad himself,” Reffitt told local Texas outlet Fox4.

“I would do it again,” Reffitt said at the time.

Guy Reffitt, Jackson’s father, had allegedly threatened his children, saying, “If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors … traitors get shot,” court papers indicate.

Reffitt the Younger told Fox4, “I took that as a threat, but I never thought he would act upon it,” according to court papers.

Reffitt the Elder was arrested by the feds after clips of him at the Capitol on the day of the riot were played on YouTube and Fox News. An arrest affidavit included pics of Reffitt wearing a tactical-style vest and black helmet at the Capitol on the day of the riot.

Guy Reffitt was sentenced to 81 months in federal prison.

Jackson the Younger’s ratting out of his father tore the Reffitt family apart. His mother stood by her man and regularly attended a vigil at the “J6 corner” outside the D.C. Jail. There she sang the National Anthem along with what she — along with millions of others— considered incarcerated political prisoners serving time inside. When Trump called the group, she spoke to him.

“My mom is like the last person I expected to fall down that rabbit hole of, falling in line to support a single individual rather than ideals, which is what my parents fell into very, very hard, in supporting this person without care of what happens,” Jackson opined. “It’s very, very, very dangerous.”

Jackson Reffitt sounds like a leftist college professor standing behind a podium lecturing to a captive audience of children. The professor hopes to brainwash as many of the children as possible because brainwashing is an honored leftist tradition.

This is a common symptom of someone infected with TDS. Oftentimes, they sound like a kid who went to college and came back over Christmas break as a rabid leftist stooge ready to sacrifice family and tradition on the altar of the strange beast of neo-Marxism.

Flash forward to July 2024. The Daily Beast informed Jackson Reffitt that the Supreme Court had ruled the President is largely immune from prosecution for official acts — presumably like giving a speech while still president. The ruling may lead to absolving Trump from any charges that he incited the people who stormed the Capitol on J6.

“My dad ran up the Capitol steps under Trump flags,” Reffitt told the Beast. “If Trump was not involved, my father would have never been there. He would have never heard that language to incite him to really think that he’s doing something good, that he’s going to protect the country, that he’s going to fight for it.”

“My dad was out listening to Trump’s speech right before going up to the Capitol,” Reffitt continued. “And, all my dad was saying is, ‘Once he’s done talking, we're going right to that Capitol.’ Without Trump’s language that day, I doubt he would have the energy or motive to do that.”

In other words, if but for Trump, Reffitt’s family would be all hunky-dory holding hands and singing kumbaya. Everything that happened on J6 is Trump’s fault.

Enter the Outlaw Johnny Ringo

Reffitt and others infected with TDS see Trump as if he is the reincarnation of the outlaw, Johnny Ringo. A Hollywood rendering of the historical figure depicted Ringo as a cowboy who seethed darkness. In the movie Tombstone. Wyatt Earp and Doc Holliday talk about Ringo’s character in a telling moment in the film:

Wyatt Earp (played by Kurt Russell): What makes a man like Ringo, Doc? What makes him do the things he does?

Doc Holliday (played by Val Kilmer): A man like Ringo has got a great big hole, right in the middle of him. He can never kill enough, or steal enough, or inflict enough pain to ever fill it.

Wyatt Earp: What does he need?

Doc Holliday: Revenge.

Wyatt Earp: For what?

Doc Holliday: Bein' born.

Reffitt and his infected kin see Trump as a villain in a fictitious Western because people with TDS have broken from reality and live in a nightmare world dictated by mainstream news, social media, popular culture, and, yes, even their schoolteachers.

Politicians, news media, and the TDS infected who constantly liken Trump to Hitler, call him an existential threat to democracy, and vilify him as an irredeemable convict — whether they know it or not (crazy people don’t know they’re crazy) — are repeating lies in the hopes the lies become reality. Impossible, yes. Humans do not create reality; they inhabit it. But that doesn’t stop the leftist machine from tying.

People with TDS don’t care about Trump the man — the guy who kept the U.S. out of proxy wars, held China and Russia in check, and ushered in the Abraham Accords that promised peace between Israel and its neighbors — because the made-up version temporarily fills the holes in their hearts gnawed out by TDS.

It’s a vicious cycle. TDS isn’t only a danger for those who have it but those who are immune to it. Those who suffer from the disease resent healthy individuals like rabid dogs fear water — they bite when you get too close.

People are dying from TDS. People are in jail because of TDS. America teeters on the brink of the abyss due to TDS. The good news? Reality inevitably wins in the end.

A second term for Trump would serve as a much-needed inoculation to protect healthy Americans from the ravages of the TDS disease.