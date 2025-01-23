It appears the Democrats, who claim to be the arbiters of fairness, broke the law during the 2024 presidential race. President-elect Donald Trump insists the Democrats illegally paid hundreds of thousands of dollars and even millions to celebrities for endorsements.

The allegation is ironic considering the Dems championed the rule of law when targeting Trump using lawfare.

The Dems’ Bribery is a Flagrant Violation of Law

If the records show the Dems paid half a million to Reverend Al Sharpton for an endorsement along with $2 million to Oprah, there should be legal punishment. The alleged $11 million paid to Beyonce is especially egregious.

In all likelihood, those three celebrities probably would have publicly endorsed Kamala Harris without being bribed.

Trump used his Truth Social platform to target the Dems and the party’s celebrity backers, posting the following:

“Are the Democrats paying $11 million, $2 million, and $500,000 to Beyoncé, Oprah, and Reverend Al for endorsements? I don’t think so! Beyoncé didn’t even sing, Oprah barely did anything, and Al is just a third-rate con man. What’s going on here? Totally against the law!” – Trump

Though Trump did not reveal sources to prove the payments are accurate, several media outlets have confirmed the allegation. It appears the Harris campaign paid half a million dollars to Al Sharpton’s nonprofit prior to an interview on MSNBC.

Sharpton, the host of Politics Nation, gave Harris the primetime slot in a quid pro quo arrangement that violates campaign finance laws. Moreover, Sharpton held a rally to get out the vote in support of Harris.

The Political Left Denies the Allegations

MSNBC representatives are denying the allegation pertaining to the alleged Sharpton bribe detailed above. Sharpton’s representatives did not return messages.

Oprah also insists she didn’t receive funds from Harris. The former daytime TV talk show host is adamant that she did not “give a dime” of her money to the Harris campaign.

However, Oprah’s public relations specialist admits her Harpo Productions company was given a million dollars to produce an event. The virtual event, dubbed “Unite for America” supported leftist political causes.

Those who’ve taken a deep dive into the minutia of reports detailing campaign finance contributions uncovered a $165,000 payment to Beyonce. The payment was made in November. Approximately two weeks later, the pair appeared with one another in Houston.

It is worth noting the payment to Beyonce was actually made to her Parkwood Production Media production company.

Are There Other Bribes We Don’t Know About?

Trump’s Truth Social posts referenced other campaign finance donations to the Harris camp. Though Trump did not specifically reference those donations, he insists there are many others.

One has to wonder why so many celebrities lean toward the Democrats. It appears that Trump’s new FBI head, Kash Patel, will soon spill the beans on the Epstein and Diddy sagas.

In contrast, Kamala Harris might have partied with Diddy at his infamous freak-off get-togethers. If Harris were elected, the celebrity names on the Epstein and Diddy lists would not be released.

It appears our worst fears are true. The avalanche of campaign finance donations to the Harris camp constitute bribes to protect the identities of child molesters, rapists, and criminals.

Trump Wants to Restore Fairness in Elections

Trump’s allegations are powerful in that they shape the public’s perception of the political left. The accusation of bribes for endorsements will have a ripple effect that lasts through the midterm elections.

If Trump has his way, he’ll restore fairness to American elections through a new voting system. A reduction in soft money campaign bribes would also help gain the public’s trust.

The President-elect’s complaints as detailed above are symbolic of the public’s growing frustration with the influence of money in the nation’s political campaigns. It looks like Trump might take a page out of the Ralph Nader playbook, playing the populist card for utilitarian benefit.

Stay tuned. Trump is poised to overhaul America’s government and electoral system, paving a path for a new and better United States of America. This is the moment we’ve all been waiting for.