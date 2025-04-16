You know civilization is in peril when the President of the United States has to make clear that reality is real.

"No matter how many surgeries you have, or chemicals you inject, if you are born with male DNA in every cell of your body, you can never become a woman," President Trump said to an enthusiastic crowd at the White House.

Trump wasn’t making it up. Men cannot become women, and women cannot become men. It’s a fact of life. A five-year-old kid knows this without being told–unless he is surrounded by mad Leftists who try to confuse him.

Why does the Left push this nonsense? It’s worse than you might think. It’s not just a war against Western civilization or women. It’s a war against humanity.

Quantum “Facts”

Science should be concerned with the facts and only the facts. Most everybody would agree with this.

The Left, however, doesn't play fair. Taking the nineteenth-century German philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche’s statement, “there are no facts, only interpretations,” to the extreme, the Left attempts to change the meaning of words to create a new reality in its own image.

Just as lawyers call in expert witnesses to assess the same set of facts differently, Leftists believe they can change the facts by observing them with political intent.

At the quantum level of reality, the observer can impact an experiment just by observing it. This conclusion is drawn from thought experiments like Schrodinger’s cat and observations where light has characteristics of both waves and particles.

In the case of Schrödinger’s cat, the cat is put in a box with a vial of poison and a hammer. The cat can breathe, but if it triggers the hammer that crushes the vial, it will be killed instantly.

The scientist seals the box and waits. Is the cat alive or dead? According to the thought experiment, it is both alive and dead until the lid is lifted, and the cat is observed by the scientist.

In reality, the cat is either alive or dead, regardless of whether or not it is observed by humans.

Schrödinger wasn’t attempting to play God. He designed the thought experiment to illustrate a paradox of quantum superposition. This means a “hypothetical cat may be considered both alive and dead simultaneously because its fate is linked to a random event that may (or may not) occur.”

Hypothetical cats aren't real. The Left likes to gloss over key points such as this. Why? Because they are trying to play God.

Leftists live in the theoretical realms of the social sciences, not the strange subatomic world of quantum physics. Here, they attempt to use the “atom” of society–the individual–to transform what they see as the organism of society.

These kinds of experiments, unlike Schrödinger’s cat, have real-world consequences. No real cats die in Schrödinger’s scenario. People can and do die when they are led to believe they can make reality into whatever they want it to be.

A man thinking he is a woman doesn't make him so. And if he goes under the real-world knife to make his fantasy true, the knife can cut all the way to the soul.

Biological Facts

Ryan T. Anderson, author of When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Moment, rightly contends, “Sex ‘reassignment’ doesn’t work. It’s impossible to ‘reassign’ someone’s sex physically, and attempting to do so doesn’t produce good outcomes psychosocially.”

Dr. Paul McHugh, distinguished professor of psychiatry at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, puts it a bit more bluntly:

Transgendered men do not become women, nor do transgendered women become men. All (including Bruce Jenner) become feminized men or masculinized women, counterfeits or impersonators of the sex with which they ‘identify.’ In that lies their problematic future.

To be even more blunt, so-called transgenders–by denying reality–are liars. Unlike a pathological liar who lies to others, transgender liars lie to themselves.

It’s like a junkie who denies he is hooked on heroin–it won’t end well.

According to Anderson, the “most thorough study of sex-reassigned people” was conducted in Sweden and extended over 30 years.

As a culture, Sweden is highly supportive of the transgendered. The study “documents that 10 to 15 years after surgical reassignment, the suicide rate of those who had undergone sex-reassignment surgery rose to 20 times that of comparable peers.”

The facts are plain: People die because they buy into transgender non-reality.

The Spectre of Transhuman

Why does the Left insist on pushing non-reality? Do they hate women? Is it a way to undermine Western civilization? Or is it something even more sinister?

Advocating “transgender” men to play women’s sports–where the men dominate the women–seems like a direct attack against women.

For example:

Women’s MMA: A male MMA fighter who competed as a woman broke a female opponent’s eye socket and gave her a concussion. Years later, another male fighter competed as a woman and choked a female competitor into submission in the second round.

Women’s Mountain Biking: A male athlete who previously competed in the men’s open division won back-to-back national championships in the women’s elite division in 2018 and 2019.

Women’s Powerlifting: A male powerlifter competed as a female and broke several records before being disqualified.

Women’s Roller Derby: A male athlete is part of a women’s roller derby team that has won the world championship four times. Another male athlete was given a spot on the Team USA women’s roller derby team.

Is the Left trying to erase women? Yes. But not for the reasons you might think.

The transgender movement is but one spike on the mourning star called transhumanism.

The term “transhumanism” was originally coined by Julian Huxley in 1957. It is now a collection of radical ideas.

It’s about as anti-human as you can get.

Max More provides a good definition of the warped transhumanism philosophy:

Transhumanists regard human nature not as an end in itself, not as perfect, and not as having any claim on our allegiance. Rather, it is just one point along an evolutionary pathway, and we can learn to reshape our own nature in ways we deem desirable and valuable. By thoughtfully, carefully, and yet boldly applying technology to ourselves, we can become something no longer accurately described as human—we can become posthuman.

The World Transhumanist Association’s official manifesto makes it clear what a “posthuman” world would look like:

“I am transhuman.

In an aim to integrate creativity and reason

for the purpose of self-awareness and longevity

—promoted by persistence

aware of odds, informed by risk,

alert to new discovery, welcoming challenge,

ever-changing—

I become.

I am the architect of my existence. My life reflects my vision and represents my values. It conveys the very essence of my being—coalescing imagination and reason, challenging all limits.

The transhumanists aren't challenging limits–they’re challenging God.

Trump’s Not Having It

In his 2025 Inaugural Address, Trump said, “Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin’s bullet ripped through my ear. But I felt then and believe even more so now that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again.”

Transhumanism is a gnostic cult, and Trump knows it. He’s fighting back by keeping things real.

“Salvation, transcendence, escape from the prison of the flesh, end all suffering, live forever, become one with a superintelligent deity,” writer Ewan Morrison posted on X. “Yes, transhumanism is a cult.”

The difference between Trump and the Left is that one knows who they are, and the other wants to be something they can never be.

Trump is fighting the good fight. He cannot do it alone. Every God-fearing man, woman, and child in the country has to stand up and say “NO!” to the radical left trans-movement.