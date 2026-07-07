Give people free rent, free food, free everything, and watch how fast they sign up. That’s the pitch, Trump argued, and it works every single time, right up until the money runs out and the country running the experiment collapses into the same wreckage every failed communist state has left behind.

Why does the same failed idea keep finding new customers?

Trump’s answer wasn’t subtle. He tied his warning directly to the recent wave of Mamdani-aligned candidates climbing the ranks in New York politics, calling out what he described as hard core, godless communists operating inside a party too frightened to stop them. Not moderate reformers. Not democratic socialists with a European flavor. Communists, full stop, according to Trump, wearing a friendlier label to get through the door.

The timing of the warning landed hard. Trump delivered it right around America’s two hundred fiftieth birthday, and he made a point of noting the irony himself. A weekend meant for celebrating faith, freedom, and two and a half centuries of hard won victories, and instead the conversation kept circling back to yet another threat aimed at the foundation of the country.

That’s not an accident of scheduling. That’s a pattern.

Trump has argued that communist movements, wherever they take root, eventually turn on religion, and Christianity specifically ends up in the crosshairs almost every time. Every communist government in history has gone after faith with real hostility, he noted, framing the current moment as another chapter in a very old story rather than something new.

So why aren’t Democrats stopping it?

According to Trump, the answer comes down to fear. Fear of losing elections. Fear of the conflict that comes with actually confronting the radical wing of their own party. He described Democratic leadership as unwilling to fight these rising figures with anything close to the intensity they reserve for Republicans, suggesting that if they turned even half that energy toward the communists in their own ranks, the problem would already be handled.

That’s a heavy accusation. It’s also hard to argue with once you watch how quickly establishment Democrats have folded into silence rather than confront candidates who openly admire regimes that starved their own populations into submission.

Trump didn’t leave the warning without an ending. Communism, he said, belongs to the past. Freedom is the future, and no ideology built on empty promises and confiscated property has ever outlasted the system it tried to replace.

History backs him up on that point more than his critics would like to admit. Every communist experiment, from the Soviet Union to Venezuela, followed the same arc. Promise abundance. Deliver scarcity. Blame everyone except the ideology itself.

The question this Fourth of July isn’t whether communism has ever worked. It hasn’t, not once, not anywhere it’s been tried at scale.

The real question is whether enough people in power are willing to say so out loud before the next generation has to learn that lesson the hard way, in the streets, with empty shelves and no one left to blame but themselves.