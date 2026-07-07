From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump's Desk

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Keith's avatar
Keith
1h

Way to go Mr. Trump. Keep the pressure on traitors like Mamdani and AOC etc.

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Christopher Bathrick's avatar
Christopher Bathrick
7h

War against communism🤔 what do you call what we're in right now with Israel and ever state, county municipal, sheriff, ECT, ECT is owned and pays Israel why for what oh the Noahide laws coming to a communist city near you. Yeah Fuck Israel and their genocidal rulers.

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