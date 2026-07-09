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For years the scam ran on autopilot. Submit the paperwork, collect the check, repeat. Nobody in Minnesota’s state government seemed interested in asking where the money actually went.

President Trump just made that a lot harder to pull off.

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The federal government has already frozen child care payments to Minnesota, a program worth roughly $185 million a year, after investigators found evidence of daycare centers collecting public money for children who, according to reporters who visited in person, sometimes weren’t there at all. That’s not a rounding error. That’s a targeted response to a fraud scheme prosecutors now estimate could top nine billion dollars once every program gets fully audited.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been blunt about where this is headed. No stone unturned, he’s promised, expanding IRS enforcement, auditing financial institutions, and opening new investigations into the money service businesses used to wire funds overseas. Some of that money, according to Bessent’s own department, ended up flowing to Somalia through channels designed to dodge normal banking scrutiny.

Why did it take a viral video to get anyone in Minnesota’s government moving?

Because for years, the incentive ran the wrong direction. Investigating fraud meant admitting the state had been asleep at the wheel. Ignoring it meant the checks kept clearing and nobody had to answer uncomfortable questions. That changed the moment independent journalist Nick Shirley started knocking on daycare center doors around Christmas and filming what he found. The footage spread fast, amplified by JD Vance and Elon Musk, and it forced a story state officials had quietly managed for years into the national spotlight overnight.

The scale of what’s already been proven in court should stop anyone from calling this politically motivated exaggeration. The Feeding Our Future scandal alone resulted in dozens of guilty pleas for stealing funds meant to feed children during COVID. One of the ringleaders was sentenced to more than forty years in prison. Federal prosecutors have since charged additional defendants in a widening housing assistance fraud scheme, one that ballooned from an expected $2.6 million a year to over $100 million, thanks to what investigators called deliberately low barriers to entry.

Low barriers to entry. That’s a polite way of saying nobody bothered to check.

Governor Tim Walz has spent months insisting his administration has been cracking down on fraudsters for years. Then he announced he wouldn’t seek reelection, right as the scrutiny intensified. Those two facts sitting next to each other tell taxpayers something Walz’s talking points never will.

Here’s the part that should make every American, not just Minnesotans, pay attention. Bessent has floated using recovered fraud money to help fund a proposed $1.5 trillion increase in defense spending, arguing the country could strengthen its military without piling on more debt if Washington simply stopped bleeding money to scams like this one. That’s the tradeoff nobody talks about when critics complain about the administration’s tone. Every dollar clawed back from a fraudulent daycare or a fake housing claim is a dollar that doesn’t have to come from somewhere else.

Predictably, Trump’s critics have spent more energy attacking his phrasing than defending the missing billions. Minnesota’s attorney general dismissed the entire premise as political theater. Democrats in Congress have accused the administration of racial profiling for focusing scrutiny on the state’s Somali community, even as the majority of documented fraud defendants in these specific cases happen to be exactly that.

Nobody serious disputes that most Somali Minnesotans are law abiding citizens going about their lives. That was never the argument. The argument is that a handful of bad actors built a multibillion dollar scam on top of a state government that had every incentive to look the other way, and it took a change in Washington to finally shut off the spigot.

Bessent has already said Minnesota is the blueprint. California, Illinois, and New York are next on Treasury’s list, and if the numbers coming out of Minneapolis are any indication, those states have plenty of their own explaining to do.

The scammers had a good run. That run is over.