From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump's Desk

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Susiejoy Barry's avatar
Susiejoy Barry
7h

I’m glad the funds have finally been turned off. But now trace where the billions went and get that money back!!! Then check out Obamacare and see how many trillions of dollars of false medical claims are going to these malicious fraudsters intent on bleeding the American taxpayer dry. Then see how many education dollars that are meant to be going to educate “disabled” children are ending up in the Somali coffers!!! Send ALL Somalis back and never accept an immigrant - legal or illegal from that country again.

This is not about RACISM - it is about CRIMINALITY!!!

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Ol' Doc Skepsis's avatar
Ol' Doc Skepsis
6h

"Nobody serious disputes that most Somali Minnesotans are law abiding citizens going about their lives."

I do. And I can't be the only one. 👀

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