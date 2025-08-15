For far too long, conservatives and Trump supporters have been treated like pariahs. We’re constantly targeted by the media, accused of wanting to “overthrow democracy,” and told we shouldn’t have a say in society.

Meanwhile, the radical left has been running wild, doing everything possible to drive this country into the ground. Between the stolen 2020 election, plots to keep parents out of their children’s education, and chaos at the southern border, it’s clear that Democrats are the problem here.

Everything they accuse Trump supporters of is mere projection. The left claims to be loving and tolerant, yet college campuses nationwide are in the midst of an anti-Semitism crisis. Moreover, top Democrats like Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama have called for social media companies to censor Americans.

It gets even worse, though. The powers that be want Trump supporters fearful and driven underground. This is most apparent when we look at the targeted debanking of conservatives.