After four years of living under a dystopian, Democrat-led regime, far too many people are struggling nationwide.

It’s getting harder to pay bills, access childcare, and put aside money in savings. At the same time, the federal government spent years sending billions of dollars overseas to support European wars and other ill advised missions.

Today, we the people are quite literally paying the price for it.

However, that’s going to be changing very soon. From the moment President Trump entered politics, he vowed to go to bat for everyday Americans. This is a vow he’s lived up to time and time again.

With his second term in office, people are going to experience much needed relief and changes in this country. Per the president himself, one of the changes coming up soon is a major reduction in the taxes Americans pay.

Helping People Keep More Money in Their Pockets

Democrats love the narrative that Trump is only interested in tax cuts for the wealthy. Yet, his first term in office, along with the steps he’s taking during this term, show a very different picture.

During a speech at the Future Investment Initiative Institute, the president clearly detailed how he plans to implement tax policy.

Americans can look forward to a reduction in taxes paid by workers and families alike. Specifically, this looks like removing taxation on tips, overtime pay, and Social Security.