Holy Week is a good time to reflect on America's essentially Christian nature. On Palm Sunday, President Trump made that fact loud and clear to Americans and the world.

"This Holy Week, Melania and I join in prayer with Christians celebrating the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ—the living Son of God who conquered death, freed us from sin, and unlocked the gates of Heaven for all of humanity," Trump posted on social media.

“This week, we pray for an outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon our beloved Nation,” Trump’s official White House statement continued.

“We pray that America will remain a beacon of faith, hope, and freedom for the entire world, and we pray to achieve a future that reflects the truth, beauty, and goodness of Christ’s eternal kingdom in Heaven.”

Trump’s profession of faith likely caused the Unholy Trinity of secularists, Leftists, and atheists to cringe. As a collective, they despise the fact that America is a Christian nation. They do what they can to weave a historical counter-narrative, hoping to cover up the truth through obfuscation.

History Is Malleable–God Is Not

One of the favorite ploys of the Unholy Trinity is to emphasize that some of the Founders were enlightened deists–people who believe there is a God, but that He is aloof and does not interfere with creation.

Mark David Hall's report “Does America Have a Christian Founding?” sets the story straight.

In the report, Hall cites historian Frank Lambert, who claimed the “significance of the Enlightenment and Deism for the birth of the American republic, and especially the relationship between church and state within it, can hardly be overstated.”

Lambert’s argument is similar to that of University of Chicago law professor Geoffrey Stone, who claims “deistic beliefs played a central role in the framing of the American republic” and that the “Founding generation viewed religion, and particularly religion’s relation to government, through an Enlightenment lens that was deeply skeptical of orthodox Christianity.”

The scholars associated with the Unholy Trinity are nothing if not consistent. Lambert’s and Stone’s enlightened deist arguments are virtually identical to those made by scholars like Edwin Gaustad, Steven Waldman, Richard Hughes, Steven Keillor, David Holmes, Brooke Allen, and many others.

The problem? Almost “no evidence that more than a handful of civic leaders in the Founding era embraced anything approximating this view.” The Founders who did hold deistic views–such as John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, and Thomas Jefferson–were likely “influenced by Christianity in significant ways.”

It’s an old tactic: Find a smidgen of evidence that supports your intended outcome and exploit it. Tailor the evidence to your argument, and then repeat it over and over.

The adage "If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it" is attributed to Joseph Goebbels, the Nazi propaganda minister. The original description of the Big Lie appeared in Adolf Hitler’s autobiography Mein Kampf.

The Left doesn't believe in a transcendent power. For them, the government is supreme

Those who are hostile to Christianity don’t mind spreading lies to downplay the religious influence on the founding documents.

A Christian Founding

Hall’s report states it plainly: “Christian ideas underlie some key tenets of America’s constitutional order.”

This is a self-evident truth. There’s no way around it.

“The Founders believed that humans are created in the image of God,” Hall continues, “which led them to design institutions and laws meant to protect and promote human dignity.”

Did the Founders come up with the idea that man is made in God’s image on their own? Of course not.

“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God he created him; male and female he created them,” is forever found in Genesis 1:27.

“Because they were convinced that humans are sinful,” Hall argues, “they attempted to avoid the concentration of power by framing a national government with carefully enumerated powers.”

How did humans get sinful? Are kids taught that sin is a good thing so they will emulate it? No. They are taught virtue so they can avoid sin. We are born sinful and have to overcome it. That’s in Genesis as well.

Hall’s argument is as simple as it is evident: “[O]rthodox Christianity had a very significant influence on America’s Founders and this influence is often overlooked by students of the American Founding.”

The Christian influence on the American Founding is overlooked when the people teaching history belong to the Unholy Trinity.

The Left loves to seize on the fact that Christianity is not explicitly mentioned in the Constitution or the Bill of Rights. But that doesn’t mean the Founders were not heavily influenced by Christian concepts.

Hill makes the case:

[The Founders'] faith taught them that humans were sinful. As James Madison wrote in Federalist No. 51, “If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external or internal controls on government would be necessary.” This conviction led them to avoid utopian experiments such as those later pursued during the French Revolution and to adopt a constitutional system characterized by separated powers, checks and balances, and federalism. Many Enlightenment thinkers in this era, by way of contrast, tended to favor a strong, centralized government run by experts. They firmly believed that God ordained moral standards, that legislation should be made in accordance with these standards, and that moral laws took precedence over human laws. This conviction manifests itself in their abstract reflections (e.g., James Wilson’s law lectures, parts of which read like St. Thomas Aquinas’s Summa Theologica) and practical decisions (e.g., all but one Supreme Court Justice prior to John Marshall argued publicly that the Court could strike down an act of Congress if it violated natural law). Similarly, Christianity informed the Founders’ understanding of substantive concepts such as “liberty.” Barry Shain has identified eight different ways in which the word was used in the 18th century. Only one of these is related to the excessively individualistic way the term is often used today. Instead, the Founders were far more likely to see liberty as the freedom to do what is morally correct, as illustrated by United States Supreme Court Justice James Wilson’s marvelous dictum: “Without liberty, law loses its nature and its name, and becomes oppression. Without law, liberty also loses its nature and its name, and becomes licentiousness.” America’s Founders believed that humans were created in the imago dei—the image of God. Part of what this means is that humans are reasonable beings. This led them to conclude that we the people (as opposed to the elite) can order our public lives together through politics rather than force. It also helped inform early (and later) American opposition to slavery. Faith led many Founders to conclude that religious liberty should be extensively protected. Yet many also thought that civic authorities should encourage Christianity and that it is appropriate to use religious language in the public square. By the late 18th century, some Founders were beginning to question the wisdom of religious establishments, primarily because they thought that such establishments hurt true religion.

It's a shame that Hall had to go to the trouble of stating the obvious in such scholarly detail. The Founders were all of European stock, and Europe is so steeped in Christianity that they could not help but be shaped by it.

It’s common sense.

Is Trump A Christian Nationalist?

“God, family, country” is an expression of traditional values and beliefs.

A Trump April 13 Truth Social post reads, “As we approach this Joyous Easter Sunday, I want to wish Christians everywhere a Happy and very Blessed Holiday. America is a Nation of Believers. We need God, we want God, and, with His help, we will make our Nation Stronger, Safer, Greater, more Prosperous, and more United than ever before. Thank you, and HAPPY EASTER!”

The statement was posted on Palm Sunday, the first day of the Christian Holy Week. “America is a Nation of Believers,” is clearly referencing Christians.

The Declaration of Independence referenced Christianity with the “Laws of Nature and of Nature's God.” It certainly wasn’t Islam’s Allah, the Hindu Vishnu, or the Lakota Wakan Tanka.

Arguing otherwise is a fool’s game, best left to the Unholy Trinity.

Does all of this make Trump a Christian Nationalist–a phrase much maligned by the Left for being racist or Nazi or whatever name they attach to it?

If the Left thinks calling Trump a Christian Nationalist is going to hurt his feelings or offend his MAGA base, they’d be wrong–again.

MAGA supporters–including Trump–would likely take being called a Christian Nationalist as the highest of compliments. “God, family, and country” is a sweet-sounding phrase for those with ears to hear.