Trump Calls Harris Low-IQ
He also called Biden Low-IQ, Citing Multiple Missteps Recently
The Biden-Harris Administration has disastrously affected the country’s economy and boosted criminal activity in recent years. It has also made the United States a laughing stock around the world due to its weak geopolitical strategy. Consequently, it was not very difficult for Trump to trounce Biden in the last presidential debate, essentially forcing Biden to fold as the DNC turned on him.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to From Donald Trump's Desk to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.