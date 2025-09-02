The United States is full of internal enemies who have destroyed the safety and economic integrity of what used to be some of the world’s most prosperous cities.

Sun Tzu once said the following about these types of evil leaders:

"An evil enemy will burn his own nation to the ground to rule over the ashes."

Many American cities are in shambles, yet blue mayors insist on continuing to drive them into the ground. The American population deserves much better.





Trump is embarking on an unpopular, but necessary, mission to bring in the National Guard to clean up blue cities. Those who squawk in objection should note that Trump’s border security policies were an instant success, and his efforts to clean up American cities are long overdue.



Local politicians in these cities do not have the right to defy the federal government and endanger their own population. The security of our nation trumps their political preferences, and these clowns have produced nothing but soaring crime and declining economic standards.

Finally Taking on Blue City Crime

Many blue cities have become unrecognizable now due to the soaring levels of crime, crime which blue politicians have tolerated and even celebrated. The situation will only grow worse under their leadership.



The most important thing to note is that American citizens deserve security. Local politicians do not deserve autonomy in cases where they fail miserably and jeopardize the safety of their communities. They have squandered resources provided to them by local/state taxes and federal support.

Radical times call for radical measures. Trump has stated his new plan to liberate our nation’s capital from the incompetent and immoral leadership of DC.

Nobody can dispute Trump’s success in managing the border crisis. As soon as other countries knew there was a new sheriff in town, illegal border crossings plummeted immediately. Now, Trump is about to apply this same strategy to liberate American cities from crime.