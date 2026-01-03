From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump's Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle Dostie's avatar
Michelle Dostie
1h

He wasn’t asking for any money (yet), and you care about the city 🌆 you half built. Plus you are a nice guy unless someone sets you off. It wasn’t unusual.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Right Flank · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture