Don’t be fooled by Trump’s seemingly cordial meeting with Zohran Mandani, the proud Democratic Socialist Mayor-elect of New York City.

Trump hates communism. He always has and always will.

That’s why he designated November 2-8, 2025, as Anti-Communism Week, well before he met with Mamdani on November 21.

You likely didn’t hear about Trump’s proclamation that officially condemns the horrors of communism because the mainstream media wouldn’t touch it.

Conservative outlets didn’t bother to make a big deal out of it either.

They missed the signal.

Trump is well aware of the horror that communism leaves in its wake. That’s why he repeatedly called Mamdani a communist before he was elected as the next Mayor of NYC.

The fact that Madani was elected in a city so blue it looks like a bruise that never heals doesn’t erase Trump’s knowledge of communism.

Trump is still perfectly aware that communism is a killing disease that, if left unchecked, destroys everything it comes in contact with—freedom, family, and economy.

Communism’s Legacy In A Nutshell

The White House press release announcing Anti-Communism Week also served as a history lesson in miniature.

“Across continents and generations, communism has wrought devastation upon nations and souls, the release reads.

“More than 100 million lives have been taken by regimes that sought to erase faith, suppress freedom, and destroy prosperity earned through hard work, violating the God-given rights and dignity of those they oppressed,” the release continues.

In a nutshell, Communists hate God, and because of that hatred, seek to destroy all that is good—family, freedom, and the economy.

“For more than a century, communism has brought nothing but ruin. Wherever it spreads, it silences dissent, punishes beliefs, and demands that generations kneel before the power of the state instead of standing for freedom,” the summary continues.

And then the close: “Its story is written in blood and sorrow, a grim reminder that communism is nothing more than another word for servitude.”

Exactly. Communism is slavery.

And yet the meeting between Mamdani and Trump at the White House was cordial. Did Trump flip?

Is Trump actually supporting a man who is a confessed socialist and doesn’t call himself an outright communist only because he knows it wouldn’t fly, even in NYC—at least not yet?

Not a chance.

Trump’s Strategy

The media has been in an uproar over the “love fest” that occurred at the Trump/Mamdani meeting at the White House.

“Plenty were expecting a clash between the president and the young, up-and-coming democratic socialist politician whom Republicans have made clear they would very much like to turn into their 2026 boogeyman,” reported lefty-loving CNN.

“What we got was decidedly not that.”

The report went on to characterize the meeting as a “bizarrely chummy event.”

Trump tipped his hand about his strategy to reporters, most of whom missed it.

“You know, I’ve had a lot of meetings with the heads of major countries; nobody cared,” Trump said to the press. “This meeting, you people have gone crazy.”

The stupidity of reporters generally irritates Trump, but at times, one would imagine, it amuses him.

Trump praised Mamdani after the meeting because he knew it would drive Mamdani’s constituents—who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome—crazy.

Mamdani was likely hoping for a “Zelensky moment” in the White House, where Trump more or less threw the Ukrainian leader out on his ear.

If that had happened, Mamdani’s constituents would have cheered for their hero. Instead, they were left scratching their heads.

Communists can’t rattle Trump, and they can’t stand it. Trump’s proven he can stand up to the best of the totalitarians time and again.

Russia’s Putin, China’s Xi, and even Kim Jong Un of North Korea know Trump. They know he’s smart, tough, and puts America first.

Mamdani isn’t even close to Putin or Xi. Even Kim Jong Un leaves him in the dust.

Trump’s got Mamdani’s number. Mamdani just doesn’t know it yet.

The Muslim Brotherhood being classified as a terrorist group by a Trump Executive Order might give him a clue.

Donald Trump is treating Zohar Mamdani like he treats all communists, as an enemy.

As the saying goes, “Keep your enemies close.”

Trump is an anti-communist because he puts America first.