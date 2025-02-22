Ecce Homo is Latin for “Behold the Man.” It was the phrase Pontius Pilate used when presenting Jesus to the angry mob after he had been scourged.

“So Jesus came out, wearing the crown of thorns and the purple robe. Pilate said to them, ‘Behold the man!’” (John 19:5).

Donald J. Trump is no Jesus–far from it–but he, too, has been publicly scourged and ceaselessly mocked by the mob of mainstream media. He, too, has been tried and found guilty of crimes he did not commit.

Trump cheated the grave when–by what many consider to be the hand of providence–he turned his head in the knick of time to avoid an assassin's bullet.

Rising from what the Left was sure was a political grave, he won the 2024 election by sweeping the swing states and winning the popular vote.

Friedrich Nietzsche–the unknowing father of Leftist ideologies from Marx to Foucault–penned a book titled Ecce Homo. But when Nietzsche said, “Behold the Man,” he was talking about himself.

That’s the opposite of Donald Trump.

Jesus died for our sins. Trump is risking his life to save Americans from an insidious Globalism leading to weeping and gnashing of teeth.

As Trump likes to make known, he doesn't need to be doing what he's doing. He’s a billionaire with a beautiful wife and a loving family who likes to play golf.

At 78, Trump doesn't need the stress of being the President of the United States. He realizes that to save America he has to change the world and is shaking things up from Gaza to Greenland.

Along the way, he’s pissing a lot of very powerful people off.

It was Trump who had the Mexican drug cartels designated as terrorist organizations and effectively declared war on them.

It was Trump who flushed DEI down the toilet and, in doing so, enraged the incompetent nincompoops who pushed it to further their own careers and ruin America in the process.

It was Trump who recruited Elon Musk and created DOGE to uncover the fraud, waste, and outrageous ineptitude of a Deep State bureaucracy that has sucked away at the lifeblood of the United States like a parasitic leech.

Trump isn't doing all this for himself. He’s doing it for you. He’s doing it for your children.

He’s doing it to Make America Great Again by ushering in a Golden Age that could change the trajectory of world history.

“Every single day I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body,” Trump posted on social media.

“I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve and you deserve. This will truly be the Golden Age of America.”

A Golden Age in America will come at the cost of making a lot of enemies. Trump knows this. He has a plan.

Flooding the Zone

Donald J. Trump is on a blitzkrieg–American style.

After being sworn in as the 47th President of the United States, Trump moved at the speed of light.

During his first month in office, Trump signed scores of executive orders that cracked down on illegal immigration, leaned into the culture wars, and froze federal and foreign funding that made big waves at home and abroad.

The Left—at home and abroad–is struggling to tread water in the tsunami of the Trump administration’s activity.

The shock and awe strategy has flooded the world with unexpected proposals, such as when Trump suggested the U.S. takeover and rebuild the Gaza Strip.

And then there was DOGE.

Elon Musk and DOGE are a formidable bunch. They sniff out government fraud and waste like bloodhounds on the trail.

In just one example, a DOGE stop at the SSA found “there are 394 million Social Security recipients in the U.S., despite the country having only 334 million citizens, a discrepancy of more than 60 million,” according to Right Angle News.

It was too much for Michelle King, the career federal worker who worked for the SSA since 1994. King was knocked out of a job when she tangled with DOGE. She threw in the towel and stepped down as the head of SSA.

That’s one example among many.

Bruce Mehlman–a former official under President George W. Bush–had this to say about Trump:

While every administration empowers trusted leaders to oversee areas of focus and importance, whether as Cabinet officials, White House policy ‘tsars’ or leaders of newly-erected task forces or commissions, the Trump administration is moving on everything, everywhere, all at once, at a more aggressive pace and, broader scope than anyone expected or experienced previously.

Stewart Verdery–who served in the Bush administration and is a founder of Monument Advocacy–observed:

The speed and breadth of activity of the new administration is unparalleled in almost any way you can measure. Any one of these—solving Ukraine, reformatting NATO, tackling Gaza, firing 10 percent of the federal workforce, or revoking the entire Biden agenda— would be a massive achievement.

Trump is on a mission. It’s bigger than one man, but only a man like Trump could take it on. Heroes are selfless men and women who stand for truth and justice.

The Left doesn't like that. That’s why they are trying to crucify Trump in the court of public opinion and the court of law.

They don’t like God much either. You can tell by the way the Left targeted traditional Catholics, jailed pro-life advocates for praying, and promoted the sexualization of children.

In short, the left is demonic.

Trump’s no saint, but that doesn't mean he can’t be on a mission from God. And that’s the mission he’s on.

Godspeed, President Trump.