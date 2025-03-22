In the DNC’s top theatrical production of the 2020s, political party members consistently insisted that Biden was sharp as a tack until they ousted him for Kamala in July 2024.

The dark reality is that Biden is exactly what they wanted: an obedient, malleable puppet who could serve the darker purposes of the deep state. Biden was the perfect tool that allowed the deep state to unleash disastrous immigration policies, global wars, and the economic destruction of the middle class.



Biden’s final hours in office were disgusting, as he issued last-minute pardons for criminals like Fauci, the J6 Committee, and of course his own family. Presidents should not abuse pardons like this for their own benefit.



Luckily, Trump has issued a strong payback for the DNC and Biden crime family, stating that all of his pardons were illegitimate.

This is wonderful news for the GOP and all of the Americans who were disgusted by Biden’s immoral, last-minute pardons.

Whoever Controlled the Autopen Controlled Biden

Joe Barely There Biden has easily been one of the greatest presidential cons that our country has ever seen. He has abused this position of power to gain personal wealth for his family and has obviously acted as a puppet being guided by other deep-state elites.



Most importantly, he was completely controlled by other people during his term, especially in the final months. New data from the Oversight Project shows that the vast majority of Biden’s signatures were completed with an autopen. Trump has moved forward to begin reversing these illegitimate pardons.

This discovery could lead to a reversal of some of Biden’s immoral pardons, especially since he was ruled mentally incompetent during his presidency when he was investigated for keeping classified documents. Controversial cases like Fauci's should be left up to our entire government, not just one crooked politician.



There were many suspicious moments during Biden’s presidency that displayed how he was not aware of some of his supposed actions. Mike Johnson once noted that Biden was unaware of an important executive order he signed related to the United States halting LNG exports to Europe.

What a banana republic!

Biden issued a lot of high-level pardons during the lame-duck period of his presidency, so it is extremely worthwhile for the current administration to investigate whether these pardons are actually legitimate. Many of these pardons focused on protecting criminals, many of which sought to overthrow Trump and prevent him from running again. The head of the executive branch should not be so easily controlled.

Credible Investigations



Autopens have been used since 2013, but the conditions here are much more concerning given Biden’s old age and highly questionable pardons. It is also apparent that he was unaware of many of these pardons.



Missouri AG Andrew Bailey already talked to the DOJ to investigate Biden’s mental decline and whether someone else was signing these documents for him.

The attorney general noted that Biden’s staff often exploited his vulnerable mental state.

“There are profound reasons to suspect that Biden's staff and political allies exploited his mental decline to issue purported presidential orders without his knowing approval. Speaker Johnson, for example, reported that staff and elected officials – including former Vice President Kamala Harris and former Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer – tried to prevent Johnson from meeting with Biden. Though presidents always have gatekeepers, in Biden's case, the walls around him were higher and the controls greater.”

This ruling would not only delegitimize Biden’s actions but also display how corrupt the DNC party was during this time. Their rigged primary processes show that these elites want a puppet as a sitting president, one that they can easily control.

Biden’s last-minute pardon of Fauci was extremely suspicious and confirms that Biden’s handlers knew Fauci would be brought to justice under the Trump administration. Thankfully, there are still some cases where Fauci can still be prosecuted, and he won’t be able to plead the fifth if he is called to testify. It is of course very questionable that Biden also pardoned the January 6th Committee, and also his own family, who were involved in crooked business dealings.



A careful examination of Biden’s signatures since 2021 shows that the only signature that matched his signature from previous years was his signature to withdraw from the presidential race in 2024. All of the others used an autopen, which means that anyone could have been playing president by signing these executive orders.



Liberals constantly stated that they did not believe that Joe Biden was experiencing a mental decline. In reality, it seems clear that they were exploiting his old age.

Criminals like Fauci and the J6 Committee members need to be brought to justice for attacking public health, free speech, and other liberties in the country. If this corruption is not addressed, it sets a very dangerous precedent for the future.



Why It's Still Worthwhile to Investigate This

Even though Biden is still out of office, it is well worth it for the government to investigate these executive orders. It would be one of many ways of showcasing how corrupt the DNC was during his term and could help to delegitimize the DNC’s sinful presidential term. Biden abused his power when in office, and many DNC politicians also abused the situation by continuing to keep him in power when he was obviously not mentally fit to be in office.



Fauci has blood on his hands, but still received a pardon from the criminal administration. This questionable pardon should be overturned immediately. Moreover, the DNC politicians who took advantage of Biden’s mental state to slip this order into his hands should face massive consequences.



You can’t have it both ways. If Biden wasn’t mentally competent enough to be charged for mishandling classified documents, he shouldn’t be allowed to sign executive orders of this magnitude.





The issue of last-minute pardons from presidents is a common, but questionable practice in American politics. In most cases, the person’s crimes were not actually heinous and the president was not morally shady for making these pardons. In this case, many of Biden’s pardons are morally questionable, presenting a threat to our political structure, and he was not of sound mind when he issued them.

Most importantly, these were not his real signatures, and he may have been unaware of some of these major pardons, as he was in the past for others. Trump is on the right track for going after Biden now, and he may be able to overturn many of these pardons.

