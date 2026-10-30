Donald Trump has thrown his full support behind Eric Flores and has given voters in Texas’ 34th Congressional District a chance to make a decision about voting against the same Democrats who made the U.S.-Mexico border so inviting for violence and crime.

With Trump’s backing, Flores enters the race with what amounts to an unspoken guarantee that he will do everything possible for voters.

Flores is not receiving just some casual support; he is getting the kind of attention that forces Democrats to explain their failures and not hide behind talking points.

This endorsement also serves to cut through the media narrative that portrays South Texas as forever blue.

Reports are emerging showing high volumes of fentanyl being seized along the Rio Grande corridor and spikes in overdose-related cases in those same areas that are killing children and young adults in small towns.

One new angle here is that Trump’s endorsement is doing more than supporting one candidate; it is testing if the Hispanic population of South Texas will continue to reward Democrats who see border security as optional while they allow cartel activity to destroy ranches and jeopardize schools.

Recent data shows that there are still large numbers of individuals getting away from the authorities, and those numbers are putting a strain on local resources. However, incumbent Democrats continue to portray enforcement as the main problem.

Flores gets the opportunity to flip that script in door-to-door conversations that mean much more than national news stories.