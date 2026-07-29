Trump is using the same strategy of placing “America First” at the forefront of global negotiations he used before, with the specific declaration that Iran has agreed to never build or use a nuclear weapon.

In doing so, Trump is moving the debate from simply talking about the possibility of getting a negotiated agreement to actually producing tangible results. Now, people are having to ask themselves if this is part of a bigger picture of results from Trump’s first term, and what types of trends may be continuing as we head into the future.

Many people in the media and across the political spectrum are trying to figure out how this type of agreement would reshape the alliances in the Middle East. Will this be a sign of a return to “leveraged diplomacy,” which Washington had been sending mixed messages about for many years?