Comcast owns NBC, and many of the other media outlets that control a mainstream narrative, and Trump has just taken NBC and Joy Reid to the proverbial outhouse. Of the many shows that recently suffered from catastrophic ratings dips, Joy Reid’s was one of the worst. Why?

Crying Over the ReidOut

Joy Reid's MSNBC show called, "The ReidOut," which she vehemently defends as having “meaningful content” in this crying episode, experienced a large decline in viewership, with ratings dropping like the New Year’s Eve ball in Times Square after the 2020 election.

In early December, The ReidOut averaged approximately 759,000 viewers, a 47% decrease from the 1.4 million viewers before the election. This is why the show was likely canceled. Like many other shows on MSNBC, the public no longer resonated with its message, seeing through the scripted left-leaning, regurgitated topics like:

DEI Propaganda

Reid seems to have taken her talking points from the moldy Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) nonsense that’s a racist form of public policy, She often conversed about racial inequality, police brutality, voting rights, and systemic racism in the U.S. She promoted critical race theory, reparations, and Black Lives Matter.

Reid might have her tears wiped away by George Soros, who used USAID and his Open Society Foundations to fund much of the Black Lives Matter movement, including staged riots and fires in sanctuary cities.

Finger-Pointing Donald Trump and Republicans

Reid often criticized President Donald Trump and the GOP, framing them as “threats to democracy.” She talked incessantly about election denialism, Trump’s legal troubles, and far-right extremism. Strange then that most people are clued into the fact that millions of immigrants and dead people voted in the last two elections, under Democrat rule. And it doesn’t seem, that minority voters, including other Black Americans, agreed with her since many turned out in droves to vote for Trump.

Trans Rights and LGBTQ+ Issues

Reid was a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, bringing up legislation like Florida’s "Don’t Say Gay" law, trans rights, and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric she accused the conservative right of. America is done with men in girl’s bathrooms, child grooming, the medical castration of our healthy men and women, and the other issues that even gay Americans started to call out as the “woke” movement lost its social credibility.

Fauci Fried and Covid Vaccine Pusher

During the pandemic, Reid’s show passed along Fauci’s fake mask dictates, promoted vaccine mandates, and criticized so-called “right-wing misinformation surrounding COVID-19 and Fauci.” And look what’s happened since then. We all know it was a complete scam by the depopulation freaks, Fauci, the Deep State, the Bidens in cahoots with Ukraine and Wuhan scientists, Big Pharma, and an absolute crime against humanity. Wake up and smell the coffee much, Joy?

Gun Control

Reid propagandized the “importance of gun laws” that would violate the constitutional rights of Americans. She also criticized the NRA and Republican lawmakers for their opposition to gun reform efforts.

Fake Climate Change

Reid promoted climate activism, criticized fossil fuel companies, and covered topics like the Green New Deal and environmental justice, which are basically a way to tax the world for a fake climate agenda promoted by the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

MSNBC Failures Across the Board

Under the leadership of new president Rebecca Kutler, who assumed her role in early February 2025, many shows got a closer look, and Reid’s isn’t he only one expected to be on the chopping block. All you have to do is look at the ratings. America is done with the mainstream media’s nonsense agenda.

The full extent of mainstream media’s collapse now that DOGE is revealing how these companies are funded will continue to reverberate for months.

What Will Take the Place of the Orwellian Media?

Some studies suggest that we’ll continue to see a significant shift in news consumption from traditional media to social media platforms. Approximately 54% of U.S. adults now get their news from social media, with 18% preferring it over network news, as their main source.

In the UK, online platforms now surpass television as the most popular news source for the first time. 71% of adults get their news online.

These platforms are currently getting the most eyeballs:

X (formerly Twitter): 59% of users

Facebook: 30%

YouTube: 26%

Instagram: 16%

TikTok: 14%

Many think that citizen reporting will replace “scripted” media and news shows from here on out.

