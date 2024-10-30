For 8 years, the DNC has been falsely accusing Donald Trump of foreign election interference. As it turns out, the exact opposite is true, as Kamala and the UK Labor Party have been collaborating in key battleground states in recent weeks.



There were a plethora of fake claims against Donald Trump, which took years to be proven wrong. Moreover, social media companies censored conservative content before the elections. Federal agencies, like the FBI, have also conveniently censored stories and developments, such as the Hunter Biden laptop story and details about January 6th.

All of these actions helped the DNC during the previous election. The DNC has benefited from making false claims against Trump and then simultaneously participating in the same activity itself. The actions of the FBI and social media companies were likely responsible for handing Biden his victory in 2020.

Trump and Musk have recently gone after the UK Labor Party, as they sent 100 members to the United States to assist Kamala while she was rallying in North Carolina. Despite the logic of investigating these activities, the media is gaslighting Trump and the public by stating that he is out of line to question these activities.

We must put an end to foreign election interference, as well as domestic interference from the FBI and social media companies. The DNC has benefitted too much from making false claims and colluding with tech companies.

The British are Coming

Donald Trump recently filed a Federal Election Commission complaint against the United Kingdom’s far-left labor party, which has been helping the Kamala Harris campaign.

