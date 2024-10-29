Have you ever gone to vote feeling like a good citizen and later wondered what really happened to your vote?

It’s a common scenario. You go to your polling place, check in—with or without having to show an ID depending on where you live—are handed a ballot, fill it out, and then feed it into a voting machine.

All’s good, right? Wrong. After the fiasco of the 2020 elections, distrust of voting machines is common. Critics of the skeptics are quick to brush it off as another right-wing conspiracy theory and point to figures like Mike Lindell and Tina Peters as evidence to support their claims.

Lindell waged a war against Dominion Voting Systems after the 2020 election. For their part, Dominion launched a lawfare campaign against anyone who questioned their machines. The battle rages on but one thing is certain, it hasn’t made distrust in voting machines go away.

In October, Peters, a former Colorado county clerk, was sentenced to nine years in prison for her belief that voting machines can and do throw elections. She’s doing time for data breach charges allegedly fueled by “rampant false claims about voting machine fraud in the 2020 presidential race.”

The judge who handed down the sentence, District Judge Matthew Barrett, scolded Peters from the bench.

“I am convinced you would do it all over again if you could. You’re as defiant as any defendant this court has ever seen,” Barrett told her in handing down the sentence. “You are no hero. You abused your position and you’re a charlatan.”

The lecture didn't sit well with some of Peters’ supporters. The court is now investigating threats against the judge and his staff connected to Peters’ case.

John Strand, who served time as a J6 prisoner before being set free, is backing Peters as well.

“Tina Peters backing up the elections data before they wiped the systems gave the public a rare opportunity to analyze before and after the tampering—and it shows clear and deliberate manipulation of the voting systems,” Strand posted on X.

According to Strand, the audit trail and systems logs were deleted. “Voting files were replaced with new files.”

“Now we know why the Democrat Judge in her [Peters] case refused nearly all of her witnesses and excluded virtually all of her defenses, then sentenced her to 9 years in prison—because if this became a nationwide story the entire house of cards with Dominion could fall.”

No doubt the Left will continue to call people like Lindell, Peters, and Strand conspiracy theory nutcases. That isn't going to do much to tamp down the distrust people have in voting machines. Machines are manmade and can therefore be manipulated.

It’s a proven fact.

DefCon Hackers Don’t Lie

In August, some of the best hackers in the world met up in Las Vegas to try their hand at hacking the voting machines used nationwide. It didn’t take them long to do just that. But it’s too little, too late.

“Organizers and participants at the DEF CON Voting Village found cyber vulnerabilities in everything from voting machines to e-poll books, but there is no time before the November elections to fully implement their findings,” reported The Nevada Globe.

“As far as time goes, it is hard to make any real, major, systemic changes, but especially 90 days out from the election,” said Catherine Terranova, organizer of the event.

She added that the results are particularly troubling during “an election year like this.”

“There’s so much basic stuff that should be happening and is not happening, so yes I’m worried about things not being fixed, but they haven’t been fixed for a long time, and I’m also angry about it,” said voting Village co-founder Harry Hursti.

Worries about vulnerabilities in voting machines have been around for a long time. The 2004 vote fraud conspiracy movement around Jon Kerry never ended and while some people are fixated on voter suppression, others are skeptical about voting machines.

With this in mind, if voting machines are so easy to hack, why are we still using them?

The Trump-Musk Solution

At a town hall in the swing state of Pennsylvania, Elon Musk said what has now become obvious to many, "I'm a technologist, I know a lot about computers," Musk told the crowd. "And I'm like, the last thing I would do is trust a computer program, because it's just too easy to hack."

ABC News—the same outlet that was blatantly biased against Trump when he debated Harris—characterized Musk as repeating “false conspiracy theories claiming that voting machines rig elections—an assertion that has been repeatedly debunked since it was pushed in the wake of the 2020 election by those seeking to overturn former President Donald Trump's loss.”

The problem is that a significant portion of the population doesn’t believe the debunkers, including people in the know like Elon Musk. The Left’s response? Musk is a right-wing nut job, while almost everybody else thinks he’s some kind of genius.

As a solution Musk “proposed strictly hand-counted paper ballots for elections—a suggestion also made by Trump.”

Trump is on record calling for paper ballots, voter ID, and same-day voting.

The former President often cites France—which in 1975 banned mail-in voting fearing potential fraud—as an example of a trustworthy voting system. In 2022, France used paper ballots and paper envelopes. There was no absentee voting and no early voting.

According to The Hill, in France, “Voters make their choices in a booth, with the curtains closed, then place their ballot in an envelope that is then put into a transparent ballot box. They must show photo identification and sign a document, next to their name, to complete the process.”

Machine voting has been allowed on an experimental basis in France, “but the purchase of new machines has been frozen since 2008 due to security concerns,” the article continues. “Only about 60 towns still use them, out of 35,000 municipalities in France.”

Sounds pretty simple, safe, and secure. We could do it here. We’ve done it before. Electronic voting machines didn’t come on the scene until the 1990s. Is America so progressive that once the past is gone it never existed?

Using paper ballots and calling for voter ID isn’t a radical notion. What’s the Left so afraid of?