A strong nation is one in which its men have something to fight for. Whether it’s a wife, a child, or plot of land, men need a stake in society.

Democrats neglect this fact of life and human history.

Secretary of Defense and President Trump understand male psychology better than those on the left. The two are spearheading a new era of masculinity to revitalize America.

There’s No Need for Conscription in a Strong Nation

Military enrollment plummeted during the Obama and Biden terms. The two Democrats opened America’s borders to impoverished immigrants instead of promoting reproduction from within.

The Trump administration took measures to increase the birthrate including a cracking down on abortion and assault on DEI. In plain terms, Trump and Hegseth want a fair shake for men. That fair shake includes eliminating sexist DEI policies.

“We’ve already seen it in recruiting numbers. There’s already been a surge since President Trump won the election.” – Pete Hegseth

The trajectory of the current Trump administration might not take us back to the patriarchy yet it will give men something to fight for. Equal opportunity for male employment combined with a reduction in abortions and secure borders makes for a patriotic nation.

Patriotic nations enjoy high military enrollment without having to resort to conscription.

Those who willingly enroll in the military are passionate about national defense and promoting America’s interest abroad.

Hegseth Wants Men to Lead the Charge

The nation’s new Secretary of Defense is on the record stating women should not be subjected to combat. Women tend to be physically weaker and more timid than men, albeit with some exceptions.

"Our service members won't be activists and ideologues. They will be fighters and warriors.” – Trump when asked about Hegseth’s influence on the military

A nation with women in combat roles is a nation without a sufficient replacement rate. America’s fertility rate is plummeting to record lows.

Therefore, Hegseth is justified in arguing for a male-led military, especially when it comes to potentially deadly and debilitating combat.

Military Enrollment is Skyrocketing

The Secretary of Defense caught flak for his comments about women in combat roles yet it appears his controversial stance is paying off. Young men and even some young women are eagerly signing up for military service now that President Trump is back in office.

Search YouTube for military recruiting ads and you’ll find there is a striking difference between those of the Trump and Biden administrations. Biden and Obama pushed the message of feminism and tolerance of alternative lifestyles to promote military enrollment.

Some of the Dems’ military ads included brief vignettes of soldiers who moonlit as drag queens or transitioned to the opposite sex. In previous decades, such behavior was considered deviant and unbecoming of Americans, especially patriotic men.

"I'm pleased to report that in January, the U.S. Army had its single best recruiting month in 15 years, and that all armed services are having among the best recruiting results ever in the history of our services. What a difference. And you know, it was just a few months ago where the results were exactly the opposite. We couldn't recruit anywhere. Now we're having the best results just about that we've ever had. What a tremendous turnaround." – President Trump

Trump and Hegseth are wholeheartedly embracing their masculinity, featuring macho men like Vice President Vance in military recruiting ads. The aim is to make the USA’s armed forces appear strong, powerful and intimidating.

It is this militaristic projection of strength that makes America the world’s leading superpower. If it weren’t for our elite armed forces, we wouldn’t be the City on a Hill that other nations envy.

The Collective of America is all That Matters

Most people haven’t taken the time to ponder what, exactly, makes a nation strong. The average American is distracted by a million and one electronic digressions.

Those who take a moment to quietly consider the collective reach the same conclusion: it is the passion of men that makes a nation strong.

A man with something to defend, be it a home, farm, wife or family, is engaged with his work and surroundings. Alternatively, women tend to be passive and avoidant of conflict with some exceptions.

Hegseth and Trump want to give American men something to fight for.

The winding down of DEI combined with a renewed focus on men emboldens the masculine warrior spirit. It is this spirit that propels the collective to new heights, be it in terms of innovation, productivity or national defense.