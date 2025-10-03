Trump knows why Congress has a hard time getting anything done.

Too many of its members are crooks.

In 2018, Trump posted, “I recently had a terrific meeting with a bipartisan group of freshman lawmakers who feel very strongly in favor of Congressional term limits.”

Why would freshmen lawmakers be “strongly” in favor of such a measure?

Because it would drain the swamp so they can do what the people who voted them into office want them to do.

Trump wants that, too.

“I gave them my full support and endorsement for their efforts,” he added,

By the end of the 115th Congress, 73 percent of representatives had served three or more terms.

That means they had gotten used to breathing swamp fumes.

They had become swamp creatures.

Swamp creatures are beholden to the people who sprinkle feed into the murky waters of the swamp—money, favors, backroom deals, and whatever else the bottom feeders desire.

Put another way, they couldn't care less about We the People.

If you’ve ever wondered how Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell, Nancy Pelosi, and the other swamp things keep getting elected, you’re not alone.

Who would actually vote for these morons?

Nancy Pelosi, for example, is more interested in insider stock trading than she is in her constituents, and is as old as dust, but people apparently keep voting for her anyway.

It must be some kind of an insider's game. The fix is in.

The only logical way to get rid of the swamp things in one fell swoop—going from district to district would be hell—is to limit how long a person can serve in Congress.

Trump has a plan to do just that.

“President Trump's term limits proposal restricts House members to 6 years and senators to 12 years,” Mila Joy posted on X, “potentially replacing 73% of the 115th Congress—318 House representatives and 46 senators—to advance his ‘Drain The Swamp’ initiative.”

“Do you support this?” she asked.

Of course. It’s all good. But saying ain’t doing.

It would take an act of Congress to enact Congressional term limits.

You may as well ask for an act of God.

But you have to start somewhere.

Amending the Constitution

Term limits in the U.S. Congress would require a constitutional amendment.

That’s not easy.

In 1995, the Supreme Court case U.S. Term Limits, Inc. v. Thornton made it clear: states cannot impose additional qualifications, like term limits, on their federal delegation.

States can’t limit terms, but an amendment to the Constitution can.

The ruling stated, “State imposition of term limits for Congressional service would effect such a fundamental change in the constitutional framework that it must come through a constitutional amendment properly passed under the procedures set forth in Article V.”

And there you have it.

You need to amend the Constitution to drain the swamp.

To amend the U.S. Constitution, an amendment must first be proposed by a two-thirds vote in both the House and the Senate, or by a convention called for by two-thirds of the state legislatures.

That’s just for starters.

The proposed amendment then must be ratified by three-fourths of the states, either through their legislatures or through special ratifying conventions.

It’s an uphill battle to be sure.

But it’s not impossible.

In January, GOP Representative Brian K. Fitzpatrick (PA) proposed an amendment to the U.S. Constitution that would limit terms in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

It reads:

This joint resolution proposes an amendment to the Constitution to limit terms in the Senate and the House of Representatives. Specifically, the amendment limits an individual serving as a Member of the House of Representatives to six two-year terms and an individual serving as a Senator to two six-year terms. The amendment specifies that the term limits do not apply to an individual who served in either chamber of Congress before the 118th Congress. The joint resolution provides that the amendment shall be valid when ratified by the legislatures of three-fourths of the states within seven years after the date of its submission for ratification. Under Article V of the Constitution, both chambers of Congress may propose an amendment by a vote of two-thirds of all Members present for such vote. A proposed amendment must be ratified by the states as prescribed in Article V and as specified by Congress.

It’s a start.

But does anyone really think the swamp is going to limit itself?

Not.

The only way the proposal will pass both houses of Congress is if the People demand it.

If that happens and Congress doesn't move the proposal forward, it will be up to the citizens of the United States to vote them out.

Do you want to drain the swamp?

Demand it. Make your voice heard.