From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump's Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Duane Bass's avatar
Duane Bass
4h

I have been saying TERM LIMITS for years now. The POTUS is Term Limited, and that law should apply to all the elected Representatives. Or take away TERM LIMITS for the POTUS!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Chris Fry's avatar
Chris Fry
5h

Thank God finally making some real sense! Most of us agree on this one! Deep state will not like losing their hold & power - so let’s make this happen!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture