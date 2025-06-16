The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) was designed to help people who were genuinely down on their luck. Many folks with low to no income benefit from the SNAP program, namely by receiving food stamps.

Of course, all of this is funded by the federal government, which means that American taxpayers are the ones truly covering the tab. SNAP funding eats up millions of dollars every single day (not year) and yet the program has so many issues.

There are far too many cases of people seeing food stamps as “free money” rather than temporary support to tide them through otherwise impossible times. Contrary to what the left would have you believe, many folks collect food stamps (and other benefits) with zero intention of finding work and getting off government assistance.

Over the years, these folks haven’t just been getting nutritious, wholesome foods. Many are using SNAP benefits to load up on chips, energy drinks, and other junk food.

Now, the Trump administration is finally putting an end to this.

This is Never What SNAP Was Supposed to Do

In May, the White House announced it’s already working with multiple states to remove junk foods and sugary drinks from the SNAP program. This means that individuals who collect food stamps will no longer be able to use them to buy such unhealthy foods.

Remember, food stamps were never designed to replace actual income that Americans work hard for. The fact that SNAP allowed the inclusion of junk food and energy drinks is why the program has been abused for so long.

This shouldn’t be the case when Americans are collectively paying millions per day in taxes.

States like Nebraska, Indiana, Iowa, and others are already working with the Trump administration to streamline this process. Though truth be told, every single state across the nation should be helping to facilitate this process.

Unfortunately, we can all but guarantee that Democrat run, blue states will fight the White House on this, tooth and nail.

SNAP Needs a Lot More Cleaning Up

Recently going on the record, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins revealed SNAP has been tainted with corruption for quite some time.

The fact that the Department of Agriculture spends $400 million per day on programs pertaining to nutrition is a major problem. Removing energy drinks and junk foods from the food stamp program is a step in the right direction. However, it doesn’t fix the entire problem.