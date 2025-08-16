President Trump is using social media to perp walk the people who betrayed him and our country. While Obama is saying that he can’t go to prison for treason due to presidential immunity, even though he can’t even prove his American citizenship, which would render his presidency null and void, there are others in the mix.

Adam Schiff is in looming danger of playing tonsil hockey with prison inmates if what’s coming out about him is true. No presidential immunity is available for shifty Schiff.

Made Up Lies: The Russia Witch Hunt

Although the Russia hoax didn’t start with Schiff, he certainly made sure it stuck. Allegedly, As a ranking Democrat and later as the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Schiff had access to classified documents containing information about supposed Russian election interference that also tried to peg Trump as part of the collusion with Putin and Russian officials to “rig” the 2016 election Trump had against Hillary Clinton.

Schiff vocally called foul, placingTtrump in the line of fire. He not only implied that Trump was colluding with Russia to fix the election outcome, but that he was “interfering with democracy.” Such a strange claim that democrats seem to make, when that’s exactly what they’re doing themselves.

The Mainstream Media Fanned the Flames

Outrageous claims like those of MSNBC’s Chris Hayes doubled down on Schiff’s accusations. Tulsi Gabbard recently released declassed documents stating the media was purposefully fed wrong information about Russia, knowing that they would parrot it across multiple networks. Hayes said, “If Trump wins, they will send the Deep State, Marxist Institutions, and State media after him to block his agenda.” They didn’t just rig the election by falsely claiming Trump did it by colluding with Russia, they outright threatened him if he did win.

What’s fresh about this is that they can’t take away the video evidence of Hillary Clinton and others saying that the “Russian Government” hacked American websites, all while she hid her own emails and potentially had a building bombed right before she was indicted for fraud and more. But sure, while Shady Schiff and Killary are trying to divert attention from her failing numbers in the election, they made up some story about Russia.

Their lies, including Hillary saying, “Clearly it was Putin himself” who directed the election meddling, are now out in the open for all to see.

Schiff went on mainstream television multiple times and claimed the Russia hoax was real, even after the Steele Dossier was proven to be completely false.

Never mind that Hillary Clinton has never answered for the fact that she made a deal with Russia to exchange 20% of our Uranium for a hefty donation to the Clinton Foundation, a botched Benghazi where she admitted to the Egyptian Prime Minister she knew about the attacks all along, a failed NGO scam conducted through Haiti with potentially even more devastating fallout, the Evergreen scandals, her Anthony Weiner laptop email debacle, the absolute crap show that is the Clinton Foundation, the Waco Texas tragedy, or the Bosnia Sniper Fire lies, just to name a few oddities.

Was Schiff Just Doing Hillary and Obama’s Bidding?

Schiff perpetuated the lies of Obama and Hillary, though we’ve still not determined where the Russia gate hoax originated. It is possible that Obama was the mastermind and covered for Hillary while she carried it out. 20 whistleblowers so far say it was Obama, but he didn’t act alone.

Not only did Schiff know the Steele Dossier, which was used to perpetuate the myth of the Russia hoax was fake, but as Kash Patel has stated, “... The number one source of the Steele dossier pleading in federal court during a criminal investigation of him, telling the world and the judge under oath that the Steele dossier was bullshit. I was its main source, and I told the FBI that in January 2017. “

The FBI offered Christopher Steele $1,000,000 to verify his own dossier, but he refused. The FBI worked with Clinton to frame a potential presidential candidate, and Schiff perpetuated the lie knowingly.

He also manufactured testimony to feed to the Senate and House. He even went on media rounds on MSNBC, CNN and other MSM shows, saying “he had seen the proof.”

They tried to censure Schiff in a Republican-led House by a 213-209 vote for misleading the public about Russia-gate, but Schiff defended himself, saying that he was scrutinizing “foreign interference.”

And then, as the lead House manager during Trump’s first impeachment trial in 2020, partly linked to the Russia narrative, Schiff amplified the false Russia claims. They framed people including General Flynn, to get their lies told.

The FBI helped to fuel Schiff’s shady narrative, dismissing the Durham report, which gave Trump a clean slate. This could implicate even more Democrats aside from Schiff because CIA Director Ratcliffe just said that he’ll declassify never-before-seen intel from the 316-page Durham Report, proving they all made this nonsense up, and then proceeded to try to push it on America to keep Trump from being elected.

Public trust is ruined, possibly forever. The democrats are utterly delusional and certainly more corrupt than anyone might have ever dreamed.

Trump saying that Schiff is going to prison is hopefully just the start. Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Obama, and anyone who participated in this need to rot in jail for a very long time. Now we just have to see if this is just going to be a play-roasting on social media or if people will actually face time for their crimes.