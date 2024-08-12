Are you ready for tonight’s interview between Donald Trump and Elon Musk?!?

You'll be able to watch it on Donald Trump's X account.

Former president Donald Trump has returned to X. Banned in January of 2021 after the January 6 fiasco, Trump is now back in the Twitter mix, albeit after a platform name change. Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, now referred to as X, welcomed Trump back to the platform nearly four years after he was silenced.

Trump Makes a Splash With his X Return

