Today America Turns 250. This One Is for God and Country

Get 76% off for 1 year

Two hundred and fifty years ago 56 men signed their names to a document that changed the world forever. They knew what it could cost them. They signed it anyway.

What followed was not inevitable. It was miraculous. A ragtag army that should have lost held together through Valley Forge and came out the other side. A constitutional convention that nearly collapsed produced the greatest governing document in human history. A nation built on the idea that rights come from God and not from government somehow survived civil war, world wars, economic collapse, and every attempt to tear it apart from within and without.

None of that happens without providence.

Earlier this year thousands of Americans gathered on the National Mall at the Rededicate 250 event and said that out loud in public. They stood between the monuments to the men who built this country and asked God to carry it another 250 years. Franklin Graham was there. Cardinal Dolan was there. Pastors and priests and rabbis stood together on a stage designed to look like a cathedral and lifted this nation up in prayer.

The stage is different today. The fireworks will go up over Washington tonight. The reflecting pool that Biden and Obama spent $200 million to break is open and beautiful and reflecting the monuments that remind us what we are supposed to be.

Trump stood before the nation and said that with a single sheet of parchment and 56 signatures America began the greatest political journey in human history. He is right.

Happy 250th birthday America.

This newsletter exists because the story of this country is worth paying attention to every single day.

76% off through today only because 1776 is the whole point.

Subscribe now and be part of what comes next.

250 years down. God willing, 250 more to go.

God Bless America!

Get 76% off for 1 year