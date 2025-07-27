Why is the traitor Karen Bass giving illegals a comfortable living in the Sunshine State?

Blue cities have descended into chaos since the early 2020s, and one would think they would eagerly welcome federal support. States like New York are notorious for swallowing federal funds while continuing to spiral downward in a self-inflicted decline. Despite being the largest recipients of federal funding, they kick and scream about how they hate Trump.

Fortunately for the DNC, stupidity is not illegal. However, it is illegal for DNC mayors to defy federal orders and interfere with the operations of ICE. Blue politicians have become accustomed to being above the law and have encouraged illegal behavior from their base.

Many blue mayors may be approaching the “find out stage” if they continue to endanger their communities by interfering with ICE and pushing back against other federal laws.

Liberal Mayors Undermine Trump’s Restoration Efforts



Immediately after Biden became president in 2021, he reversed many of Trump’s executive orders, ultimately leading to a massive border crisis. Now that Trump is back in office, he is facing massive resistance from a rather unexpected avenue: local politicians.



Trump is still facing resistance from local mayors who are defying him, ICE, and other federal agencies.



The actions of these mayors are illegal, and these mayors deserve to be brought to justice. The population made it clear they preferred Trump’s border policies after they struggled for years under the previous border Czar. These politicians are defying the will of the people, and most importantly, they have no right to break the law and defy ICE.



Trump clashes with Mamdani



Mamdani is going to be a massive problem for New York and even the country if he is elected.



In a recent interview, Trump talked about how he would have to arrest Mamdani if he defied ICE and other federal orders.



It will be very easy for the right to defeat communist ideals by merit. However, there should still be no tolerance for breaking the law and/or foreign interference in our politics, areas the radical left have been guilty of.



Trump noted that he would be looking out for any other risks that this radical communist poses to the country.

“Look, we don’t need a communist in this country, but if we have one, I’m going to be watching over him very carefully on behalf of the nation.







Trump has also been very vocal about how he will stand by New York City and ensure that radical politicians don’t destroy it.

"As President of the United States, I’m not going to let this Communist Lunatic destroy New York. Rest assured, I hold all the levers and have all the cards. I’ll save New York City, and make it 'Hot' and 'Great' again, just like I did with the Good Ol’ USA!"

Mamdani’s mad policies extend far beyond his anti-Trump immigration policies, which would violate federal laws and put people in NYC in danger. He has also proposed radical economic ideas, such as a city-run grocery store, and has launched a populist campaign against wealthy individuals in this state who “don't pay their fair share”.

New York already receives a lot of support from the federal government, yet it still has the audacity to push back against the federal government and continue to make residents pay for wasteful programs. Spending on illegal immigration is poised to top NYPD spending, at a time when the city decided it’s acceptable for illegal immigrants to assault cops.



Local politicians can’t take in federal funds, defy federal laws, and then expect to dodge the consequences.



Mountains of Issues in Blue Cities

Many of the mayors of blue cities are massive hypocrites who do nothing to provide for the safety of their citizens. They are hanging on by a thread and have to launch populist attacks against Trump to bring in votes. These policies have their limits, as we saw last November.

Other radical mayors, like Michele Wu, have defied Trump on immigration, at a time when crime is already skyrocketing in these poorly managed blue cities.

Mayors like Wu have been fighting against the federal government, aiding many types of violent criminals, including child rapists.

These politicians do not care about the population, and they are not protecting innocent people. Anyone who stays in the country illegally is breaking the law, a simple but overlooked fact. Moreover, many of the illegal immigrants have committed other violent crimes. Mayors like Wu are backing horrible criminals while pretending to be altruistic.

Wu has not backed down from her illogical views, which subject the population to the risk of violent crimes.

Politicians like these do not care about their citizens at all, and are letting illegal immigrants flood in to boost their approval ratings. Trump has been very quick to call out this behavior. These mayors have created chaos and pushed back against Trump when he tried to remedy the issue.



Trump previously bashed Mayor Bass for making it impossible for citizens in California to rebuild their homes after the wildfires.

The fires were a product of California’s negligence. To make matters worse, their relief efforts were bogus, and they made it impossible for people who wanted to quickly rebuild their lives after losing everything.

Karen Bass has continued to push back against Trump at all costs and has been defiant regarding ICE operations in the state of California. She has chuckled at the thought of being held accountable for her actions.

Citizens ruled by blue mayors have to worry about crime, from both citizens and illegal aliens, and they receive failed services in return. This all occurs even though the federal government gives places like New York significant financial support, even more than dominant states like Florida.



Blue Mayors are Government Waste



US taxpayers should not have to fund this wasteful activity, driven by the disrespectful and unlawful mayor of failed blue mayors. They have chosen to ignore the will of the people while rushing to protect violent criminals.

Some of the most dangerous places to live are blue cities. Ironically, places like this receive the most federal support while biting the hand that feeds them. Blue mayors have been free to pursue illogical policies, despite the cost to the taxpayer, but they have no right to defy federal laws.



Any politician who continues in this manner deserves to be removed from office and arrested. Blue politicians seem to have forgotten that nobody is above the law.





