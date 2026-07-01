Thousands Gathered on the National Mall and Rededicated America to God.

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On May 17th something happened in Washington that the mainstream media covered reluctantly and moved past quickly.

Thousands of Americans streamed onto the National Mall in the heat and humidity for a full day of prayer, worship, and rededication. Long lines stretched across the capital as people waited to get in. The stage featured arched stained glass windows and columns resembling a federal building, with the nation’s founders depicted alongside a white cross.

Trump called for this moment back in February at the National Prayer Breakfast, inviting all Americans to come together to pray, give thanks, and rededicate America as one nation under God. They came.

Franklin Graham was there. Cardinal Timothy Dolan was there. Pastor Samuel Rodriguez opened with a prayer that cut straight to the heart of where America stands right now. He said the battle in America is not between the donkey and the elephant. It is between the serpent and the lamb.

Trump addressed the gathering in a video message. Tulsi Gabbard sent a prerecorded message. Pete Hegseth spoke. Marco Rubio spoke on screen. The entire administration showed up in one form or another to stand with the people on that Mall and say that 250 years of American history was not a secular accident. It was providence.

The event was called Rededicate 250: A National Jubilee of Prayer, Praise and Thanksgiving. It was free and open to every American. It was rooted in three pillars: the miracles that made America, gratitude for 250 years of freedom, and a unified rededication asking for God’s blessing for the next 250.

That last part matters. This was not just a look backward. It was a covenant forward.

July 4th is only a few days away. The reflecting pool will be open. The parade will march. The fireworks will light up the sky. And underneath all of it will be the memory of thousands of Americans standing on the National Mall three weeks earlier and asking God to carry this country another 250 years.

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250 years of God’s faithfulness. One nation. Still standing.

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