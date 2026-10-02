Thomas Sowell Explained Trump’s Tax Cut Policy Better Than Any Politician Ever Has.

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The debate sounds complicated. Sowell makes it simple.

There are tax rates and there are tax revenues. They are not the same thing. And the people who argue against tax cuts almost never bother to explain the difference because once you understand it, the entire argument for raising rates collapses.

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Sowell laid it out with the precision that made him America’s greatest living economist.

When you cut tax rates, that does not cut tax revenues necessarily. The tax rates can go up and the tax revenues can go down. That has happened. The reverse has also happened. After the Bush tax rate cuts, the federal government collected higher revenues than it had before. The same thing happened with the Reagan tax cuts in the 1980s. The same thing happened with the Kennedy tax cuts in the 1960s.

Cutting the tax rate does not mean cutting the tax revenue.

The mechanism is not complicated. Lower rates change behavior. When people get to keep more of what they earn they work more, invest more, save more, and build more businesses. The economic activity that results generates more taxable income across the entire economy. The government ends up collecting more even at the lower rate because there is so much more economic activity to collect it from.

Trump’s economic team has understood this from day one. The One Big Beautiful Bill extended and expanded the tax cuts that were producing exactly these results. More jobs. More investment. More businesses relocating to the United States. More manufacturing coming back.

Sowell also demolished the class warfare argument that always accompanies debates about tax rates.

The people they call the rich are at least three-quarters of them nowhere close to being rich. Being rich means having wealth. The so-called high earners being targeted are not wealthy. They are people who worked their way up from the bottom over 20 or 30 years and are now making $125,000 a year at the peak of their earning power. They were not making that a decade ago and they will not be making it a decade from now. They are not rich. They have reached their peak and that is when the government steps in to take it away from them.

That is who pays when rates go up. Not the billionaires with trusts and offshore structures. The plumber who built his business. The nurse who worked night shifts for thirty years. The small business owner who finally broke six figures.

Trump’s tax policy protects those people. The Democrats running against Republicans on November 4th want to raise their rates and call it taxing the rich.

Sowell called government intervention a Venus flytrap. Easy to get in. Hard to get out. And when the policy is not working, politically you cannot admit the mistake without throwing your whole career away. So it stays. And it grows.

Trump has been cutting the trap. November 4th determines whether he keeps the tools to do it.

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