“They’re not coming after me; they’re coming after you, and I’m just standing in their way,” President Donald J Trump

This quote has become one of Trump’s most famous, not for its elegance, but because Trump has faced multiple types of persecution as he fights to protect the rights of the American people. Trump took a bullet for the American population recently and has not been deterred by the prospects of future assassination attempts.

It is no coincidence that some of the greatest violations of our freedom occurred just shortly after Trump’s first term ended and Joe Biden took office. These radical groups have been going after our First and Second Amendment rights, and have destroyed the previous economic prosperity that people enjoyed under the Trump administration.



Since 2020, we have seen how it’s not just the media that is against Trump. The FBI, Secret Service, and state court systems have all either launched witch-hunt attacks against Trump or failed to offer him the same treatment as other presidents. In this environment, it is nearly impossible to find balanced and objective information about Trump and his policies.

Trump has returned to run again with even more strength and wisdom, after battling these entities during his presidency. He has also continued to push back against false claims and attacks as he prepares to run for president.



The stakes are higher than ever during this election, as threats to our freedom have grown under the failed DNC leadership. Trump has to do a lot of work to clean up the DNC-produced mess and take on corrupt agencies in the United States, yet he is poised to enter with stronger allies, more wisdom, and more fortitude than ever.

Trump Merges Decades of Experience

There is not another politician who has had to endure as many attacks from not only the media but also the FBI and other federal agencies.



While the younger generation has likely seen nothing but Trump hate from the MSM, many people may also recall how the media adored Trump in the 1980s and 1990s, with many famous people encouraging Trump to run for president. At the time, Trump said he wouldn’t consider running because the environment was too mean. Still, he noted that it was discouraging that many successful American businessmen were not seeking political office.

Trump discussing whether he would ever run for president on the Oprah Winfrey Show in the 1980s

Anyone who listened to Trump’s reasoning on what he was passionate about would note that his statements decades ago bear a very striking resemblance to many of the America first policies he implemented as president. This is a rare trait among politicians, as most politicians flip-flop every 4-8 years, while Trump has held the same core philosophy on many topics for decades.

Trump has spent decades developing his views, even when he did not intend to run for president, and already had a clear vision about some of the nasty problems people with good intentions in politics can face. He was a successful businessman during the Reagan era and knows firsthand how politicians can benefit the economy through tax cuts. Some of the economic issues we are approaching resemble those of the past, and Trump is highly equipped to implement some of the solutions that have worked historically.

This newsletter focuses on topics related to Donald Trump’s campaign and provides historical benchmarks, such as Reagan’s presidency, failed political events in other countries, and other relevant geopolitical trends. Many of these trends are best understood by ignoring the noise from the media and analyzing multi-decade trends. Many new sources fail to recognize these historical patterns due to the lack of analysis or bias against Trump.

Attacks on the Truth are Growing

The mainstream media has been on a massive gaslighting spree in the past decade, and it has become harder and harder to sift through information to discover the truth. It is hard to rely on most politicians, who have been compromised, and mainstream media sources are also complacent. In this environment, Americans need to rely on well-researched, alternative news.



This decade has taught many people that large entities can produce massive misinformation, despite their unlimited resources, and smaller players can find the truth. Entities like the mainstream media, federal agencies, and the World Health Organization have concealed information, lied, and attempted to undermine smaller players that revealed the truth. However, many alternative news websites have called out these missteps and highlighted the achievements of politicians like Donald Trump, who have taken a stand against corruption.

Donald Trump has been one of the few politicians who has not only endured attacks from these groups but also chosen to strike back strategically. Some may recall how it was Taiwan, speaking against the WHO, who noted that Covid could become a pandemic, yet they were ignored because of the WHO’s conflicts of interest. After witnessing the WHO’s incompetence and dishonesty, Donald Trump immediately announced that he would cut funding to the heavily CCP-influenced group.

Even the FBI, Department of Justice, and other federal agencies have been rampant with corruption. Trump has had to withstand multiple attacks from these groups, such as the Mar-a-Lago raid, the Mueller report, and false claims about January 6th. When it comes to other politicians, like Joe Biden, these groups have bent their knees to the corruption of the Biden crime family and even misrepresented facts about Hunter Biden to impact the results of the election.



We need to examine the bias and corrupt actions of the FBI, DOJ, and other federal agencies, and Trump would be well-positioned to do so during his next term.

As the election approaches, these immoral actions have only grown, displaying that a Trump presidency is a major threat to the establishment. After they failed to prevent Donald Trump from running, the assassination attempts began. The Secret Service failed to coordinate with local police, and Donald Trump was almost murdered at the hands of the deep state.

It should come as no surprise that public trust in the government has been on a downtrend. People are beginning to see through these false attacks on Trump and have begun to despise the populist methods used to divide the country. The mainstream media has a long history of launching politically biased reports about Donald Trump, and it is only through alternative media that one can really examine Trump’s policies and understand the threat that certain factions of our government pose to the US population.

Data from Pew Research shows that trust in the government is at an all-time low.

Notably, peak trust in our government occurred right before the time that JFK was assassinated. RFK Jr. has been vocal about the CIA’s involvement in his uncle’s murder, and a likely collaboration between RFK Jr. and Trump could help uncover some of this corruption. Many people are still likely underestimating the amount of radical changes these two could make together.

The stakes are higher and it is becoming more complicated to analyze the political landscape in the United States, as even some of the largest federal entities have a clear bias against Donald Trump. The content in this newsletter will expose some of the present and historical inaccuracies of these agencies, and explain how Trump is positioned to launch a second attack on these groups through his cooperation with individuals like Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and others.

Trump, Elon, and RFK understand we need to Make America Healthy Again.

The Importance of Community

As these attacks continue, it is important to have a strong community of people that you can discuss important political topics with.



Online communities have been growing rapidly, as they are an excellent way to rapidly exchange ideas with people all around the world. There is no replacement for in-person communities, but online communities can be an excellent intellectual platform and a convenient way to exchange ideas with like-minded people.

This newsletter is a great way to interact with other Trump supporters who are interested in libertarianism, freedom, and sound economic policies, and want to see politicians take on corruption in our government. In many cases, discussions on articles can be a great way to produce crowdsourced insights on pressing political issues. Moreover, as mainstream media gaslighting grows, it is crucial to engage in intellectually stimulating readings and discussions on topics.

The Most Historic Election

As we approach one of the most historic elections this country has faced in decades, it is crucial to stay informed about some of the most pressing issues ahead. The media and DNC are growing more relentless in their attacks, and even organizations like the FBI and Secret Service have not been trustworthy in their treatment of Trump. In this political environment, it has become harder to find the truth, and alternative news sources are often one of the best ways to sift through the noise and deception.



Elon Musk has even noted that this could be the last election we have if Trump does not win.

Our newsletter writers are constantly combing economic and political developments in the United States, and working to create informative and engaging content. Our articles provide condensed and powerful insights about some of the most salient topics in Trump’s campaign and can be a breath of fresh air from other content that is politically biased or lacks authenticity and conviction.

