From the moment President Trump entered the political scene, there’s been an agenda to take him down. We’ve seen left-wing activists and other shady characters rail against him, but the tentacles of Trump Derangement Syndrome run deep.

Those within the criminal justice system - including judges - are not exempt by any means.

As a matter of fact, one of the main tactics we’ve seen from Democrats includes weaponizing the criminal justice system against Trump. Through these measures, they hoped that baseless charges and accusations of wrongdoing would bring about the president’s demise.

Of course, none of these attempts yielded success. In fact, they’ve only made Trump stronger, despite various judges doing their best to aid and abet the extreme left.

One official to play a role in this is none other than Judge Juan Merchan. For this reason, new FBI Director Kash Patel is pushing for Merchan to be subpoenaed.

This is Long Overdue

During a sit down with Fox News, Patel thoroughly explained everything that’s currently at stake.

Judge Merchan famously oversaw the bogus Trump hush money case; yet at the same time, his daughter was using the case against Trump to fundraise money for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential election.

It goes a lot deeper than that, though.