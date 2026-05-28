They Shot Him in the Head. He Became President Anyway

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They shot him in the head in Butler, Pennsylvania.

They raided his home at Mar-a-Lago with armed FBI agents.

They impeached him twice.

They indicted him 91 times across four separate cases.

They threatened him with life in prison.

They tried everything. Courts. Prosecutors. Assassins. The entire weight of the institutional left aimed at one man for nearly a decade.

And today Donald Trump walks into the United States Coast Guard Academy as President and Commander in Chief, surrounded by the flags and traditions of the nation he refused to stop fighting for.

That is not a political story. That is something closer to a historical miracle. No figure in modern American history has absorbed this level of institutional attack and not only survived but won. Decisively. With 312 electoral votes.

This newsletter exists because that story is not over. The same forces that spent years trying to destroy Trump are regrouping. The deep state does not retire. It reorganizes.

Paid subscribers to Donald Trump’s Desk get the full picture of everything happening in and around this administration, without corporate filters, without donor strings, and without the mainstream media deciding what you are allowed to know.

47% off through May 31st because 47 is his number. He is the 47th president. They tried to make sure he never got here.

He got here anyway.

Subscribe before May 31st.

They tried everything. It wasn’t enough. Keep fighting. Keep going.

Get 47% off for 1 year