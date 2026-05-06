They Don’t Want You To Know Who’s Actually Voting

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On March 31st, Trump signed an executive order with a simple premise: only American citizens should vote in American elections.

That’s it. That’s the whole idea.

The opposition to it has been immediate, loud, and revealing. Lawsuits are already being filed. Blue states are refusing to cooperate. Critics are calling it “voter suppression” and “unconstitutional overreach.”

Think about that for a moment. The argument against verifying that voters are citizens is that verifying voters are citizens is somehow wrong.

Trump said it plainly while signing the order:

“We want to have honest voting in our country, because if you don’t have honest voting, you can’t have, really, a nation.”

The executive order directs DHS and the Social Security Administration to compile verified citizenship lists for every state, requires the Postal Service to send mail ballots only to confirmed eligible voters, and instructs the Justice Department to prosecute election officials who knowingly provide ballots to ineligible voters.

With the 2026 midterms approaching this is not a hypothetical fight. It’s happening right now. The people resisting this aren’t doing it because they love democracy. They’re doing it because verified voter rolls threaten something they’ve built over decades.

Can Democrats even win an election without cheating?

Trump isn’t just fighting the last election. He’s trying to fix the system before the next one.

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That fight deserves serious, unfiltered coverage. That’s what this newsletter delivers every week. 47% off your first year, cancel anytime — deadline May 31st.