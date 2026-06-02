The White House Tells the Chirpers to Shut Up

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They published the video yesterday and it was short and to the point. “For all you negatively chirping... shut up.”

A couple of hours before this post went live, they had published the clean photo of the President with “TRUST IN TRUMP” at the top of the page and his quote directly below; sit back, relax, it’ll all come together in the long run. And it usually does.

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The fact that these two posts came at a time that President Trump is trying to finalize an agreement to resolve the current situation with Iran explains why the reaction from the usual suspects was swift and vicious. Some of the accusations included tone-deafness. Reckless behavior. Any number of other adjectives -- none of which accurately described what happened.

Instead, the media saw it as a flat-out rejection by the administration of the panic economy that they themselves helped build. For the last decade or so, the media has trained Americans to view each and every event in America as a five-alarm fire that can only be contained by their continued coverage of it. When the administration declines to feed into this system, the system itself breaks down. This is what is happening here. The current level of anger really doesn’t relate much to specific aspects of the Iranian policy -- rather, it relates entirely to a loss of control over how events are being portrayed.

They require the chirping (the angry chatter) to justify their own existence. It allows them to maintain their audience in a state of low-level crisis. It also enables them to position themselves as the sole adults in the room while the adults doing the negotiating continue to do so.

President Trump’s message isn’t difficult to understand. Versions of this message have been employed by him for years. First strong positioning. Next some pressure. Finally a negotiated solution. The people currently yelling about Trump’s message today are the same people who stated a year ago that achieving peace through agreements in the Middle East was an impossibility and that challenging China would cause economic disaster. They were wrong on both counts. Their present-day tantrum follows virtually the exact same template.

Why should a U.S. president asking domestic critics to pipe down while actively engaged in negotiations result in such hysterical reactions? It is because the previous model required those critics to remain vocal. The leaks, anonymous sources, and daily press briefings without producing anything tangible -- all of it relied upon creating the impression that only members of the permanent class could solve complex issues. So when someone outside that class says “be quiet,” but then proceeds to produce better results than expected from his negotiations, the very framework of the permanent class feels threatened.

This is not passivity. It is the opposite. It is confidence displayed by a negotiator who has already extracted greater terms from harder opponents. The Ayatollahs have sat across from U.S. Presidents before. They received pallet loads of cash and years of sanctions relief while they expanded their nuclear program and their proxy forces. They are unaccustomed to dealing with one who views them as the enemy regime they truly are and then tells his own side’s noise machine to step aside.

The true recklessness would be continuing down the path of endless process. Endless concessionary-type diplomatic gestures. Endless rationalizations for why things remained poor after each round of concessions. Trump is publicly abandoning that approach. Those who have invested in maintaining that approach don’t like it.

They will continue to call it dangerous. Dangerous enough that they did exactly the same thing when he moved the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, when he put pressure on NATO, when he ruled out starting new wars. The evidence is already there for anybody willing to look beyond their headlines. The sheer volume of complaints presently coming from those previously-mentioned individuals is merely confirmation that their complaints no longer set the tempo.

There are many who have constructed their careers around managing America’s decline and touting it as expertise. There are others who have built their careers around peddling fear regarding the decline they tout as expertise. Both groups just got told to shut-up while progress continues.

Which is why the two posts resonated so strongly. Not because the language was new. But because the person employing those words no longer believes that the old rules still apply.

Who else would you like to tell to quit complaining?

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