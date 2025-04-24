Despite what the radical left would have Americans believe, there’s no such thing as a free lunch.

Whenever something is “government funded,” this means taxpayers are footing the bill for it in one way or another. Amid the rising inflation rates and cost of living expenses, Americans need to hold onto as much of their paychecks as possible.

Over the years, Democrats have consistently disregarded Republicans who warned about the importance of fiscal responsibility. One of the greatest champions of this cause has been Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul.

Paul’s warnings about out of control government spending and the nanny state continue coming to pass year after year. Though in 2025, things have spiraled so far out of control that we’ve run out of options.

Unless we do away with the welfare industrial complex - quickly and efficiently - the United States is on its way to collapsing.

Free Handouts Were Never Really Free

Over the years, Democrats have presented one excuse after the next for why the government should subsidize people.

In the most extreme cases, we have left-wing lawmakers backing “universal basic income,” a policy proposal that would see the government just hand out hundreds of thousands of dollars to millions of people each month.

Yet even Democrats who shy away from universal basic income are backing other dangerous reforms. Look no further than food stamps without employment conditions and Medicaid expansion for illegal aliens.

All of this costs taxpayers money. It also runs up the national debt, putting this country further on the hook for funds that we just don’t have.

Still, Democrats would have you believe that America has a duty to keep welfare spending alive with no regard for the consequences.

This is a Problem Even in Today’s Congress

With Republicans finally taking back control of the House and Senate, one might imagine that Congress is taking proactive steps to make America great again.

In actuality, there are many problems that have yet to be solved. Some of the most apparent issues lie in the recent budget presented by the Senate.

Here, Americans will see promises to return to the spending levels seen before COVID. However, the upper chamber’s embrace of bloated welfare programs works directly against this objective.

At the same time, there isn’t nearly enough prioritization of a strong national defense, energy efficiency, or securing the southern border.

Right now, the United States is staring down $7 trillion in waste that’s accumulated after years of bad decisions at the federal level. This isn’t just going to organically disappear on its own, either.

Waste of this magnitude needs to be directly targeted. The first step forward is doing away with the systems and spending programs that feed into the welfare industrial complex.

Americans Aren’t Even the Main Beneficiaries of Handouts

The immense harm of wasteful, reckless spending is compounded by one unfortunate reality: the greatest beneficiaries of these handouts are illegal aliens.

Democrats don’t want Americans catching onto this, but the data doesn’t lie. For years, criminal migrants were welcomed into this country and put up in hotels. At the same time, everyday Americans are forced to choose between paying rent and buying groceries.

The welfare industrial complex doesn’t just subsidize illegal aliens already in this country. It also encourages more of them to come here.

Granted, President Trump is working to remedy this by securing the southern border and deporting migrants who don’t belong here. Nevertheless, there are millions of illegals still in this country and getting them all out will potentially take years.

We have to get serious in supporting Trump’s agenda to truly make this country great again. This means letting go of the welfare industrial complex, cutting back on spending, and putting American interests first.

Reach Out to Your Lawmakers in Washington DC

It’s jarring to think that even a Senate controlled by Republicans isn’t fully immune to wasteful spending proposals.

Getting back to pre-COVID economic levels is only one piece of the puzzle. Because of the harm caused by the welfare industrial complex over the years, lawmakers have to play catch up in a sense.

This means cutting back on spending and doing away with wasteful programs. It also means no longer allowing illegal aliens to enjoy freebies on the dime of American taxpayers.

Democrats at all levels of government have every interest in keeping the welfare industrial complex alive and well. Since Republicans control Congress, they have the power - and the duty - to ensure that Democrats don’t succeed.

Now is a great time for us as everyday Americans to reach out to those who represent us in Congress. Calling, writing letters, or even sending messages on social media remains imperative.

Every single House and Senate member needs to know they’re in Congress to work for we the people - not illegal aliens or special interest groups. Moving forward, it’s vital to send one very important message to lawmakers:

Those who work against the American First agenda and refuse to cut back wasteful spending will be primaried and voted out of office, come 2026.