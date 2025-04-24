From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump's Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J. Fast's avatar
J. Fast
42m

If illegal invaders weren’t creating huge social problems our welfare system would be capable of helping citizens who truly need assistance. I will never forgive Democrat politicians who put illegals in hotels, provided food and free phones—all while American veterans are living in the streets.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ales Bellino's avatar
Ales Bellino
1h

AGREED!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture