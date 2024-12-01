In many ways, the 2024 presidential election was historic. Not only did President Trump carry all seven swing states, but he also won the nation’s popular vote. This is a feat that GOP White House contenders have failed to do in over a decade; yet, Trump effortlessly pulled it off.

Democrats, suffice it to say, are not pleased. As a matter of fact, they’re continuing to have various meltdowns, openly lashing out against Trump supporters on social media. Left-wingers have called pro-Trump Americans stupid, evil, hateful, and even wished harm upon them as individuals.

Over two weeks since the election, some people may have thought Democrats would cool down. However, this is very much not the case. In fact, the far-left talk show known as The View is making a point of lashing out against Latino Trump supporters.

Increasingly Desperate Antics

Earlier this month, The View co-host Ana Navaro stated that Latino Trump supporters “screwed around” and are about to “find out” the consequences. Sunny Hostin, another co-host of the show, has made similar points, calling both Latino men and white women who voted for Trump racist, educated, and sexist.

These attacks are typical from the left and intentionally designed to shame anyone who doesn’t kowtow to their failed policies. Democrats, at the end of the day, realize that their stances on immigration, crime, and a litany of other issues are deeply unpopular. Rather than making changes accordingly, their preferred course of action is attacking the moral standing of their critics.

Over the years, The View has become notorious for its anti-Trump, radical left bias and these comments don’t come as a shock to many Americans. After all, Democrats have long believed that they’re entitled to the minority vote and that any minority who dares to support Republicans is somehow a “traitor.”

As time goes on, especially once President Trump is finally back in the White House, we can expect more of this from the mainstream media. Demographics of voters who turned out in this election and didn’t vote for Kamala Harris will continue to be demonized by the enraged leftists.

At no point will Democrats reflect or actually ask themselves why Trump was the first Republican president to win the popular vote in over ten years.

False Claims of Deporting Latino Americans

During Trump’s campaign, he stressed the importance of removing illegal immigrants who’ve unlawfully entered the country. This is aligned with the overwhelming majority of Americans who are concerned about the southern border and the various incentives that encourage migrants to break immigration laws.

Democrats, on the other hand, are trying to drum up unfounded fears. More specifically, they’re insisting that Latino Americans who voted for Trump will find themselves kicked out of the United States at any given moment. Even more so, they’re insisting that Latinos “deserve” deportation all because they didn’t cast their ballots for Harris this month.

It’s not just The View that’s attempting to scare pro-Trump minorities. Elected Democratic officials are doing so as well, similarly to the everyday leftists you’ll come across on TikTok and other social media platforms.

This is Why the Left Will Continue Losing Elections

As Democrats lash out against Latino Trump supporters, they’re only ensuring their demise in upcoming political races. Americans of all races and backgrounds are finally waking up to the poison that leftists have been injecting into this country.

Whether it’s failed border policies or misrepresenting the realities of what Republicans stand for, we the people are tired. Americans have also grown weary of having an extreme, overinflated government being used to target innocent people, like the peaceful protesters on January 6.

Democrats have stood by, not just allowing corruption to fester, but also actively enabling it. Anyone who dares to criticize them is vilified, accused of crimes, or otherwise subjected to various tactics meant to silence and intimidate.

Enough is enough. If this year’s presidential election proved anything, it’s that Americans are tired of the games. The outcome of these recent House and Senate races should also demonstrate to the left that their policies and tactics aren’t going to be tolerated any longer.

Keep Holding the Line

In the wake of recent electoral victories, it’s important for patriots to continue holding the line. While Democrats lost the races they were counting on winning this month, they’re still not going to go away quietly.

Make no mistake: many leftists who still hold some degree of power in this country are hoping to sabotage the incoming Trump administration at every turn. They want to keep the status quo as is while blocking Trump from making any positive or effective changes.

Despite Republicans holding the majority, Democrats are known for working behind the scenes and pulling unexpected tricks out of their sleeves at the eleventh hour. We the people must be vigilant and prepare accordingly for what lies ahead.