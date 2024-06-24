A Yale law professor weighs in on the controversy with some surprising insight

There has been plenty of press coverage surrounding former president Donald Trump’s guilty verdict on 34 felonies. But what exactly was he convicted of, and how will that impact his chances of being reelected?

A significant number of Americans, including independents, question whether the verdict was the result of a fair and impartial process. This can be seen in the results of a poll conducted by Politico* earlier this month. And while most respondents dismissed the idea that the prosecution was brought to support President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, a large number (43% of all respondents) either strongly or somewhat agreed that was the rationale for the case.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) recently shared* a video by Jed Rubenfeld, a constitutional scholar and law professor at Yale University, that is perhaps the most insightful analysis of the verdict to date.