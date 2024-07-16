Scroll through social media and you might find a reference to the Trump shooter’s appearance in a BlackRock commercial. Though the commercial was filmed several years ago when the shooter was in high school, it matters.

YouTube censored the content, taking it down from its website. YouTube’s brass even removed the video every time a user re-uploaded it.

A Conservative Takes Aim at Trump

The shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, looked like an accountant in the making. The shooters’ aesthetic was perfect for the aforementioned BlackRock ad. BlackRock, an investment group, has been criticized for purchasing real estate throughout the United States.

Crooks’ high school teachers indicate he swam against the political tide, identifying as a conservative while classmates were liberal. Though Crooks was cut from the school rifle team for his poor shot, he was a Republican and supporter of the Second Amendment.

Ironically, Crooks made a financial donation to a political group aligned with the Democratic party. The $15 donation was made to Progressive Turnout Project, a political action committee (PAC) aligned with the left wing. The donation was made three years ago.

According to a Progressive Turnout Project spokesperson, the donation was made after Crooks was sent an introductory email. Crooks later unsubscribed from the PAC’s email list.

YouTube Goes on the Offensive

Though there is no justifiable reason for YouTube to take down the BlackRock video featuring Crooks, it did so anyway. The footage zooms in on a young Crooks in his high school classroom yet only for a few seconds. YouTube’s censorship team must consider the ad to be controversial in the emotional aftermath of the Trump assassination attempt.

It is possible that YouTube’s executives fear they’ll lose advertising dollars from BlackRock for allowing the Crooks video to remain accessible. YouTube’s censorship team might also fear that the video might inspire other copycat shooters to follow in Crooks’ footsteps.

A Bullied Student Targets a Successful Man

At first glance, Crooks doesn’t have a clear motive. The registered Republican is white and conservative, making him the typical Trump supporter. However, some of Crooks’ classmates are speaking out, indicating he was bullied in high school.

It appears Crooks shot at Trump in an attempt to make a public statement. Perhaps Crooks perceived Trump as a political bully of sorts.

Crooks had a minor presence on social media. The shooter was wearing the insignia of a popular YouTube gun-oriented group, Demolition Ranch, at the time of the assassination attempt.

Aside from displaying his support for gun ownership, Crooks has minimal, if any, additional connections to social media groups. Representatives from Discord acknowledged Crooks had an account with the popular online chat site yet rarely used it.

It is worth noting that Crooks’ parents were social workers. The shooter worked at a nursing home, indicating he had compassion for the elderly and frail. Perhaps it is this compassion that made Crooks target Trump, a strong man with a passion for self-reliance and patriarchal strength.

Addressing the Root Cause of Young Male Angst in America

Here’s what the Crooks assassination attempt boils down to: the economic and political tides have turned against young men. College has become unaffordable, more young women are moving toward LGBTQ and an increasing number of young men are becoming isolated.

The fact that Crooks remained offline, choosing to stew in his own misery instead of broadcasting it to the world is a bit surprising. There might be hundreds or even thousands of young men similar to Crooks in our communities yet there’s no way to identify them until it’s too late.

Banning guns is not the answer. Crooks used his father’s gun to attempt the assassination. Moreover, firearms can be purchased from thugs on the street or made at home in the form of ghost guns.

YouTube’s censorship of the BlackRock video is not the answer either. The public should be aware that Crooks was at least somewhat social and willing to appear on camera in a corporate advertisement.

To say it is concerning that YouTube is banning all uploads of the BlackRock commercial would be an understatement. The video website is clearly infringing on the public’s First Amendment right to free speech when censoring BlackRock content uploads. YouTube should allow all Crooks-related content to be uploaded, even if it is considered offensive or politically incorrect.