President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is stated clearly that institutional investors should not turn our single-family neighborhoods into rental portfolios. It appears President Trump agrees.

The position is a part of the “America first” approach to make housing available again for working-class Families as opposed to hedge-funds and asset managers.

The twist?

The stance is contrary to many previous government policies which viewed homes as an additional asset class to trade for the greatest possible profit.

Many large companies are buying tens-of-thousands of properties in major markets and causing increases in the cost of purchase/rental for potential homeowners/buyers. As pointed out by the Trump family., this represents a direct threat to affordability.

What’s the solution? It’s detailed below for our subscribers.