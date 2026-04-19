“We’re negotiating now, and it would be great if we could do something, but they have to open it up. They have to open up the Strait of Trump—I mean Hormuz. Excuse me, I’m so sorry. Such a terrible mistake.”

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Although the great Ronald Reagan had an amazing sense of humor, Trump clearly could've had a successful career as a stand-up comedian. He's funny — Like professional-level funny.

Nobody laughed harder than the crowd.

But here’s the thing — maybe it wasn’t entirely a joke. For the past seven weeks, one man has been applying relentless pressure on a choke-point that controls 20% of the world’s oil supply.

Iran killed to get it, closed it, charged tolls, and dared the world to respond.

Most of the world flinched.

Trump didn’t.

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Recently, Iran announced the Strait was open. This morning the situation is still fluid — the US naval blockade remains in place and ships are still navigating carefully. But the trajectory is clear. Iran’s navy is at the bottom of the sea. Peace talks are advancing. Oil prices dropped 10% on Friday alone.

Whatever you call it — the Strait of Hormuz or something else — the leverage belongs to one side right now.

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