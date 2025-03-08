The US economy is in a sweet spot for a new era of manufacturing growth, led by new incoming foreign and domestic companies.

While Kamala pitched an initial 28% corporate tax rate, eventually increasing to 35%, Trump is committed to lowering taxes to a much more sane rate of 15%. This transition would provide ample support for US companies, especially in areas like manufacturing.



Many DNC members have been quick to blast Trump’s America First manufacturing policies. As usual, Trump’s actions often tend to surprise on the upside and immediately debunk emotional objections.

Companies have been quick to respond to Trump’s actions. Trump’s efforts have attracted both domestic and foreign companies to relocate manufacturing operations to the United States.

The US economy will face a plethora of shocks as global economic and political tensions rise. The Federal Reserve has put us in a precarious situation, and establishment politicians have only kicked the can down the road.



The US economy needs a manufacturing boom to save it from the upcoming shock, and the Trump-Vance administration is clearly positioned to surprise the world.



Apple to Spend $500 Billion in the United States



While tariffs are poised to rock the global economy and markets this year, there is a silver lining. US manufacturers and major tech companies, along with other foreign companies, may begin to increasingly use the United States as a manufacturing hub.



Apple is one such company that has recently announced its plans to aggressively expand its investments in the United States.

Tim Cook has commented on his commitment to boosting manufacturing and innovation in the United States.

“We are bullish on the future of American innovation, and we’re proud to build on our long-standing U.S. investments with this $500 billion commitment to our country’s future. From doubling our Advanced Manufacturing Fund to building advanced technology in Texas, we’re thrilled to expand our support for American manufacturing. And we’ll keep working with people and companies across this country to help write an extraordinary new chapter in the history of American innovation.”

This is a positive development that can help the United States reassert its tech dominance and provide support for the struggling labor market. Apple recently noted that it plans to invest in the following areas over the next four years.



Its AI investments of around $100 billion will top those of Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet, which each plan to invest more than $60 billion in AI.

Supporting Supply Chains and the US Economy

The US economy has struggled massively since 2020, displaying the issues of vulnerable supply chains and a weakened position in key areas like semiconductors. This weakness led the United States to pass the CHIPS Act to meet domestic production goals.



While Apple’s manufacturing efforts previously provided ample economic support for the United States, it has shifted manufacturing overseas. Apple shut down its last US manufacturing facility in 2004.

Apple has also had to move its manufacturing away from China, in line with its plans to diversify during Covid. In the current environment, it is logical for companies to diversify their manufacturing bases to avoid supply chain issues. It is only appropriate that Apple also brings some of its manufacturing back to the United States.



US Taxpayers Funded Apple’s R&D

Not all government spending is a complete waste. Some programs have helped tech companies in the early innings of their growth push through to achieve innovation and global dominance. The US economy would be much weaker without companies like Apple. However, it is imperative to note that many US taxpayers have been responsible for supporting these tech companies, not just through purchasing these products.



US taxpayers were responsible for funding Apple’s research and development in the early years of its operations. It is only fair that Americans expect a solid return on all of their taxes. This is what DOGE is all about: ensuring that taxes benefit the American people. Similarly, if United States citizens help financially support Apple during its early days, Apple should do what it can to keep some of its manufacturing in the United States. It is in Apple’s best interest to do so anyway.





Is a US Manufacturing Boost Feasible?



Is a devaluation of the USD a good move, a bad move, or simply inevitable?



JD Vance has also made it clear that he wants to boost US manufacturing as much as possible and avoid excess dependence on foreign manufacturing.

“We’re done sacrificing supply chains to unlimited global trade, and we’re going to stamp more and more products with that beautiful label, ‘made in the USA. We’re going to build factories again, put people to work making real products for American families, made with the hands of American workers.”

It is clear that this move to boost US manufacturing is a strong incentive for the Trump-Vance administration. The cost of this pursuit is likely a weaker US dollar. However, the US economy has a history of major devaluations, and we are more or less heading in this direction anyway with the Fed’s long-term destruction of the USD.



Ronald Reagan also intervened in the currency markets during his presidency to help make US exports more attractive.

A weaker US dollar could be a huge catalyst for the US manufacturing industry. Foreign factories would be less advantageous because the wage differences would be less appealing. Moreover, many foreign companies from South Korea and Japan would also find the United States to be a more attractive manufacturing destination.



A strong boost in US manufacturing, even in previously unfeasible areas, could very well be on the cards in the second half of the 2020s.





A New Transition



Why are politicians in denial about the destruction of the USD?



The Federal Reserve has significantly boosted the money supply, behaving like a drunken sailor. There will certainly be consequences for these actions.

Every politician must acknowledge this fact, whether they are for or against Trump’s plans for bringing back US manufacturing. Since we have been unable to audit or end the Federal Reserve, it is time to be honest and accept the consequences of its actions. We could be heading for a much weaker US dollar. If so, bringing back US manufacturing makes much more sense.

The United States can make the most of this situation. We can boost manufacturing and innovation in the United States in this environment to help prop up the weak foundation of our economy and monetary system. Although tariffs will isolate us from some countries in trade, we can still welcome foreign manufacturers to our shores.



Japanese, South Korean, and Taiwanese companies have been increasingly setting up shop in the USA for their manufacturing operations. This trend could continue in the coming years, as the US administration prioritizes domestic manufacturing.

It is also crucial for the United States to secure its supply chains, which does entail bringing some manufacturing back to the United States. We shouldn’t shoot ourselves in the foot with economic isolation, but balanced, common sense measures could help us secure our supply chains, support our economy, and still enjoy positive trade relations with other countries. Boosting our manufacturing output, especially in higher-end areas, can help us become a strong, more desired trade partner.

As the global geopolitical situation becomes more draconian, it is also crucial for the United States to secure domestic manufacturing in key industries. Trump has already had to confront the UK government for allowing Apple to spy on users.

Part of solid leadership is adapting to and accepting the future. Many criticize Trump for living in the past with his economic policies. In reality, he is preparing us for the upcoming economic and geopolitical shocks ahead. It is in our best interest to have a robust US manufacturing industry.

