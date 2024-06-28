No man can look into the heart of another and truly know what makes him tick. There have been any number of professed “good” men and women who say one thing and do the opposite. History is replete with demons hiding behind a façade of morality.

Evil seeks out the good to corrupt it. The Father of Lies is also the Father of Disguise. So goes the game.

“Stupid is as stupid does,” Forest Gump opined in the film of the same name. He might have said, “Good is as good does.” Good men do good things. Bad men do bad things.

Donald Trump is a good man. I know this not because he says so, which he does, but by his actions. You can say what you want about his motives — political posturing, vanity, revenge, or the common good and to Make America Great Again — but you should only judge him by his actions.

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is real and those who have it judge Trump by emotion, not evidence and reason. By now, almost everyone has come across someone who has a meltdown if Trump’s name is mentioned. It’s not a pretty sight.

Those infected by TDS don’t judge Trump by his actions but by what he says and what his enemies say about him. He calls people names. That's not nice. While President, he became famous for sending out “mean tweets” and for being sophomoric. Oh, the shame. People with TDS consider Trump's trash talk a mortal sin and will never forgive him.

Trump’s actions, however, paint a different picture.

In his debut speech to the United Nations General Assembly in 2017, Trump said, “We are guided by outcomes, not ideology,” referring to the U.S. stance regarding world affairs.

Gerald F. Seib of The Wall Street Journal remarked, “Trump’s speech marked the return of the American foreign policy to realpolitik politics or diplomacy based primarily on considerations of given circumstances and factors, rather than explicit ideological notions or moral and ethical premises.”

Trump did return American foreign policy and America itself to realpolitik, but not Seib’s version.

Realpolitik is synonymous with pragmatism, a philosophy forwarded by William James, an American who lived from 1842-1910. The term “pragmatism” was coined by James in an 1898 address. James, however, maintained the term was coined by another American philosopher, C.S. Pierce (1839-1914). As a philosophy, pragmatism is an American phenomenon.

The Internet Encyclopedia of Philosophy defines pragmatism as “a philosophical movement that includes those who claim that an ideology or proposition is true if it works satisfactorily, that the meaning of a proposition is to be found in the practical consequences of accepting it, and that unpractical ideas are to be rejected.”

According to this definition, Seib’s pragmatism is not pragmatism at all because it excludes “ideological notions or moral and ethical premises.” Seib’s pragmatism doesn’t match that of James and Pierce. And it doesn’t fit Donald Trump.

In 2020, Trump became the first president to speak at the March for Life where he said, “Every life brings love.” Critics might claim Trump’s pro-life stance was mere political pandering to get votes — after all, Trump was a pro-choicer for years. They might be right if Trump had just said the words but failed to act on them.

"It is my profound honor to be the first president in history to attend the March for Life," Trump told the crowd in Washington. "Unborn children have never had a stronger defender in the White House. ... Every life brings love into this world. Every child brings joy to a family. Every person is worth protecting."

Christianity is fundamentally pro-life because man is created in the image of God and unborn babies are helpless human beings who need to be protected. That’s both moral and practical because “every life brings love into the world,” and killing an unborn child is depriving the world of the good that only comes from love.

But, still, sayin’ ain’t doin.’

In 2018, President Trump signed an executive order called the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative. The initiative was designed to give faith-based and community organizations advocates in the White House and throughout the Federal Government.

Trump’s initiative wasn't just words on paper. During his tenure, the federal government and its agencies authorized policies and litigation strategies to protect religious freedom. Policies and litigation strategies aren’t just words on paper. They’re actionable. They’re practical. They’re pragmatic.

In this telling example, Trump’s actions took place within the moral and ethical framework of Christianity. The Constitution, of course, provides for religious freedom in general, not only Christianity. But, contrary to what the Left might claim, not all religions are the same.

In America, each individual must make a choice about God and religion (no choice is still a choice). Donald Trump, who was raised Presbyterian and has said he is a non-denominational Christian, made his.

Does this make Trump a Christian Nationalist? Maybe, maybe not. But it cements the claim that Christianity is the ethical foundation for Trump’s decisions, just as it is in the U.S. Constitution. America is as Americans do.

Ronald Reagan said,

The truth is politics and morality are inseparable. And as morality's foundation is religion, religion and politics are necessarily related. We need religion as a guide.

We need it because we are imperfect, and our government needs the church because only those humble enough to admit they're sinners can bring to democracy the tolerance it requires in order to survive.

Political systems not based on a moral foundation supplied by religion are all about power. That’s the way the Left operates. They did it in Soviet Russia and they’re doing it now.

Trump is an American pragmatist who likes to get things done. His moral foundation is Christianity, the same as the Constitution. That’s the realpolitik of Donald Trump. It’s an American thing.