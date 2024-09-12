The tone was set when Donald Trump shook Kamala Harris’s hand. Trump, a full foot taller than Harris, towered over his opponent, projecting strength and authority.

As theologians are fond of saying, the patriarchy always wins. It’s God’s design.

Donald Trump Hit Harris Where It Hurts

Trump was surprisingly measured during the debate. Known for his bombastic personality, Trump remained stoic and presidential throughout the question and answer period. The former president was especially effective when tearing into Harris for her Marxist leanings.

Trump correctly pointed out that Harris’s father was a radical professor of economics. Though Harris appears to be estranged from her father, the fact that he is on the fringes of the economic spectrum clearly shaped her thinking during her formative years.

She doesn’t have a plan. She copied Biden’s plan, and it’s like four sentences like, ‘Run Spot, Run.’ - Former President Trump

Trump also deserves credit for highlighting how Harris failed to secure the border, allowing Haitian immigrants to venture all the way to Springfield, Ohio. Those immigrants devoured innocent kittens that were once the pets of hardworking Ohioans.

Trump Questions Harris’s Record

When Harris stated she would raise taxes on corporations and promote the middle class, Trump responded by pointing out her inability to do exactly that in the past four years. Harris has been more of a symbolic figurehead than a woman of action while serving as Joe Biden’s vice president.

“Everything that she believed three years ago and four years ago is out the window. She’s going to my philosophy now. In fact, I was going to send her a MAGA hat.” - Trump

Biden and Harris could have helped pass common sense legislation into law while serving in the executive branch of government. Instead, the pair of crooks served their corporate overlords, bowing before those in the defense industry with worship-like reverence.

In contrast, Trump is the centrist candidate the middle class of America identifies with. Trump, a former Democrat, has kept an open mind throughout the years, choosing to side with Republicans in his 60s.

The Don is a legitimate defender of the hardworking middle class. Trump favors American-made products from American factories as evidenced by his willingness to put tariffs on goods imported from China.

Harris Points to a “Trump Sales Tax”

Harris went on the offensive during the debate, insisting Trump’s America-first policies would result in a Trump sales tax. Though adding tariffs to items imported from abroad would increase the cost of goods, doing so is in the interest of American labor.

Harris’s accusation of a Trump sales tax amounts to a self-own in which she reveals she’d prefer that pseudo-slaves in China produce Americans’ consumer goods while earning pennies per hour.

Though Americans would pay more for consumer goods, it would be worth it. The loss would be more than offset with an increase in American jobs and wages. American business owners are required to pay a minimum wage. Our minimum wage might not be a living wage but it is certainly more humane and respectful than the pittance paid to Chinese laborers.

Moreover, it must be noted that Trump’s tariff policy would add a mere 10% to 20% to goods imported from China and other countries. A 60% tariff would be added to goods imported from China.

Economists estimate that a 10% tariff on imported goods would cost American middle-class families merely a couple thousand dollars per year. That’s a small price to pay for a significant increase in domestic employment, wages and healthcare coverage.

“I probably took a bullet to the head because of the things that they say about [me.] They talk about democracy, I’m a threat to democracy – they’re the threat to democracy.” - Trump

Above all, such tariffs would reduce our dependence on China for consumer goods that can be made right here in the land of the free. Keep in mind, we are already beholden to China as they are the largest foreign owner of America’s national debt.

Inflation Matters Most

In the end, the Trump-Harris presidential debate boils down to economics. Inflation has soared during the Biden-Harris reign. The current regime has fired up the money printers, making them “go brrrr” in an attempt to stimulate our post-COVID economy.

In contrast, the Trump administration printed merely one stimulus check as an emergency measure against the onset of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic. As is often said, Americans vote their pocketbooks.

“Look, I went to the Wharton School of finance and many of those professors — the top professors — think my plan is a brilliant plan.” - Trump

Harris wants to make the collective of America poorer through excessive taxation. Trump wants to make the nation stronger through lower taxes and growth.

Those who are still on the fence as to which candidate is worthy of their vote this November should consider this indisputable fact: inflation was incredibly low when Trump left office.

By the end of Trump’s presidency in January of 2021, inflation on a year-over-year basis was a mere 1.4%.