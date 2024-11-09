

Where were you when you learned that Woke was dead?

On November 5, 2024, Donald J. Trump was elected the 47th President of the United States. In a landslide unseen by a Republican in two decades, Trump won both the Electoral College and the popular vote by nearly five million votes. As the 45th and now 47th President, Trump joins Grover Cleveland as the only U.S. presidents to serve nonconsecutive terms.

But what does this historic election say about the state of our nation? The people have spoken, and the message is clear: America is done with “Woke,” and the mainstream media have never been more irrelevant.

Year of the podcast

Joe Rogan is now the most important figure in media. This election cycle saw the full extent of his influence. When mainstream outlets blacklisted Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Rogan introduced him to millions, reviving RFK’s independent campaign. Now RFK is part of Trump’s transition team.

And this year, Rogan was responsible for the election’s “October Surprise.” Two weeks ago, Trump appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience for the first time. The three-hour, unedited episode has garnered 46 million views.

Call it the Year of the Podcast, because independent media has now far eclipsed the mainstream corporate networks. Indeed, on Election Night, the most interesting viewing events were live podcast shows, from Charlie Kirk to Steven Crowder.

The cream of the crop, of course, was Tucker Carlson streaming live from Mar-a-Lago. Seated in front of a lavishly painted portrait of Mr. Trump himself, Tucker’s show was a three-hour series of short interviews with a Who’s Who of Team Trump: Elon Musk, Donald Jr. and Eric Trump, RFK, Vivek Ramaswamy, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Dana White.

By 10:40 pm EST, Eric Trump realized they were going to win. His sense of vindication was palpable. He told Tucker:

“They’ve put us through freaking Hell over the last 9 years. They’ve done everything to our family you could possibly do. To have them go after him, try to impeach him, make up slurs, the Steele Dossier. They literally sent me 111 subpoenas; I’m the most subpoenaed person in history. They shot at him. They’ve tried to destroy his life, to separate our family, to destroy our company. They’ve done everything they could do to take down Donald Trump. To win early in the night—decisively—it would be the greatest retribution that you could possibly imagine.”

By 11 pm, Tucker—whose firing by Fox News was the best thing that ever happened to him—signed off, announcing they were going to celebrate. Hours later, MSNBC and CNN were still pretending Kamala had a chance.

“Brb, Cenk”

Another Election Night standout was the number one YouTube livestream of the entire night, PBD Podcast.

Hosted by Patrick Bet-David, creator of the Valuetainment media company, the 7-hour stream featured a live MAGA audience and panelists like Candace Owens, Alex Jones, Bryan Callen, Chris Cuomo, libertarian comedian Dave Smith, rapper Lil Pump, UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, Polish Parliamentarian Dominik Tarczyński, and others. It racked up over 5 million views on the night.

In one memorable moment, Cenk Uygur, host of the very liberal television show, The Young Turks, streamed in to speak with PBD and the panelists. By this point, the writing was on the wall, and Uygur—who recently claimed to be a better businessman than Trump—appeared on the verge of tears. Even so, Uygur had a lively exchange with the panel.

Suddenly Candace Owens interrupted the conversation: “Brb, Cenk, because they just called Pennsylvania for Donald J. Trump!” Cenk’s face sank. The crowd went wild.

It was livestreaming gold and felt a whole lot like a new era in American politics and media.

The mainstream bubble

The mainstream media has no idea what is going on. Dan Adler at Vanity Fair attended the PBD Podcast and wrote a piece describing “the young male podcast vote.” Apparently, that means people who don’t give a damn what Vanity Fair and other Fake News outlets have to say.

Mainstream journalists exist in a bubble. They are only talking to each other and a small number of blue city elites. Their opinions are useless. Jeff Bezos understands this—that is why he forbade his paper, The Washington Post, from endorsing any candidates this year. Woke lefties like Mark Hamill threw tantrums and canceled their subscriptions, but soon 200 other papers followed suit. When everybody knows who they are going to endorse, what is the point except self-congratulatory bubble-humping?

Fake News failures

Remember: Donald Trump came to prominence in 2015 on a number of resonant slogans—Build the Wall, Lock Her Up—but perhaps the most significant was his attack on Fake News.

To many, Trump’s rhetoric seemed over the top. Surely it wasn’t the case that our venerated news organizations—from the New York Times to CNN, to the Public Broadcasting System—had essentially become propaganda machines. Surely, they weren’t just manufacturing fake stories in support of the Democratic Party. Wanna bet?

It turns out that Trump couldn’t have been more right. He may have provoked them, but the mainstream media has spent the better part of the past decade overplaying its hand. Russiagate, the Hunter Biden laptop, and the repeated claims that Joe Biden was sharp as a tack eroded any remaining doubts. The American people no longer trust them.

At this point, if the mainstream media makes a claim, your best bet is to assume the exact opposite is true.

Ding dong, the Woke is dead

This election was a repudiation of Woke. The Democrat Party is synonymous with Hollywood, the Universities, and the mainstream media. The total defeat of the Democrats in 2024 is a rebuttal of everything those corrupted institutions stand for: DEI, men competing in women’s sports, the attack on traditional values and religion, and cynicism about America and what it stands for. Common-sense Americans are sick of it.

This was a total victory. Not only did Trump win the Electoral College and the popular vote; Republicans also won the Senate. And the votes are not yet counted, but if they retain control of the House they will have total control of the government.

As “Kamala 2028” trends on X, there’s no sign that Democrats plan to change their ways. Oh, well. Here’s hoping they do run Kamala in 4 years, as that will all but ensure the election of President JD Vance—or Tulsi Gabbard. Imagine the liberal tears if the GOP elected the first woman to the White House.

Speaking of which: go search “liberal tears” on X, and enjoy the laughs.

Here’s to the death of the Woke, to the death of the mainstream media, and to the birth of a new day in America.

Congratulations to our president, Donald J. Trump!