The $PATRIOT token community is going all out to support President-elect Trump. The group is casting an enormous bronze statue to honor The Don.

The purpose of the work of art is to commemorate Trump’s patriotism and love for the United States.

Trump Even posted about the statue himself:

Trump’s Momentum is Unstoppable

President-elect Donald Trump is expressing his support for $PATRIOT, a Trump Token. Trump made his support official on his Truth Social account following the election. The Trump statue is a much larger version of the 4-5-foot-tall Trump mini statues some have placed outside of their homes.

Alan Cottrill, an artist based in Ohio, is hard at work on the massive bronze statue. The statue honors Trump’s defiance and willingness to speak truth to the power elite in D.C.

The honorary statue also highlights Trump’s bravery amidst danger as exemplified during two escapes from would-be assassins.

Alan Cottrill’s Statue Tells the Story of Trump’s Irreverence

It is sometimes said that a picture speaks a thousand words. The adage holds true for the new Trump statue. It measures two full stories in an attempt to portray the now famous moment when the bloodied Trump dodged a bullet.

Flanked by Secret Service agents, Trump heroically stood his ground after surviving the bullet shot by Thomas Crooks. The Trump statue portrays Trump pumping his fist into the air. It is at that moment that Trump yelled out his famous words of “Fight, fight, fight!”

The artist behind the statue, Cottrill, is also known for her Thomas Edison statue in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall. The unique twist to the Trump statue is that it was financed by a group of cryptocurrency investors dubbed project $PATRIOT.

It is clear that Trump’s favorable stance toward cryptocurrency served as inspiration for the cryptocurrency project.

The Trump Statue Will be Unveiled Early Next Year

If everything goes to plan, the Trump statue will be unveiled during his inauguration scheduled for January 20, 2025.

“I’ve sculpted and cast 400 life-size or larger bronze statues across America and the Patriot Statue is our largest single figure to date. The Patriot Statue of Donald J. Trump was our largest and most controversial undertaking, especially considering the scale and relevance of the event in Butler that took place.” - Cottrill

Cottrill’s work has been featured in numerous museums and universities. Some of those works are replicas of American presidents. The artist’s pieces started with a clay mold sculpting. The next step was the shaping of bronze pieces in accordance with the mold. Those bronze pieces were then welded to one another and buffed.

The challenge now centers on logistics as the statue will have to be transported to Trump’s upcoming inauguration. The statue will be trucked across the country on a trek that will take an entire year. The transportation will require an 18-wheeler along with a crane used on construction sites.

The Trump Statue’s Destination

Following the inauguration ceremony, the massive Trump statue will be transported to Butler, Pennsylvania. The logic in picking Butler for final placement is that doing so honors Trump’s courage under fire.

Butler, PA is the site where Trump took a bullet for America. The Don survived that bullet, gaining the momentum necessary to return to power.

It is unknown how long the Trump statue will remain in Butler. It looks like the monument will be positioned on the Butler Farm Show grounds where the assassination attempt took place. The placement of the statue at the Farm Show grounds will undoubtedly draw people and economic stimulation to the Butler community.

From Butler, the statue will likely be transported to the Trump Presidential Library. However, the Trump team has not made an official commitment to the statue’s final destination.

Miniature Statue Replicas are Also on the Way

In addition to the two-story bronze Trump statue, Cotrill will also make smaller versions for the MAGA community. Cotrill is toiling away in an attempt to make nearly a dozen such 18-inch bronze statues.

The miniature Trump statues will feature the president pumping his fist, replicating his iconic look as presented with the 22-Foot tall statue. The miniature Trump statues have been officially titled, “Patriot Awards” designated for the most passionate MAGA supporters.

** This article is for informational purposes only. Only follow advice from people you trust, like a certified financial advisor. **