From Donald Trump's Desk

From Donald Trump's Desk

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Savnout's avatar
Savnout
7h

The corrupt liberal media constantly tries to literally 'Talk' us Into a recession!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeremy's avatar
Jeremy
1h

I wish we could surround these sanctuary cities and start deporting the illegal migrants en mass and putting them on huge shipping container boats. We need to find these traitors before they start their sabotage activity.

We need to harden our infrastructure(water, power, food, roads, bridges) from sabotage.

Kash Patel just released documents that liberals and Biden loyalists used fake drivers licenses provided by Chinese communist to sway the 2020 election.

There are tens of millions of traitors in our country now and we need to develop the technology to identify them and imprison or deport them!

It would be good to go block by block and the sanctuary cities and start putting these illegals in camps to process them. Prioritizing Asian and Middle Eastern sleeper cell agent capture is so important right now!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Right Flank
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture