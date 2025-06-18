Celebrate Independence Day with Donald Trump’s Desk! Get 70% off! Limited time offer.

America is doing the unthinkable. Thanks to Donald Trump, we are avoiding what seemed like a surefire recession.

Economists have been sounding the recession alarm for more than a year. It appeared President Trump’s tariffs were the nail in the economic coffin.

In reality, few tariffs have been implemented. Though some items are increasing in price and shortages might eventually loom, those hurdles do not equate to a recession.

America is on the Cusp of Another W

Consumer sentiment is shifting as Trump strikes tariff deals and reshores factory production. As a result, investors and consumers alike are becoming more bullish about the economy and the nation.

The shift in sentiment has been quantified with real numbers. The odds of a recession have plummeted from 70% to a mere 31% in a month.

According to the United States Bureau of Economic Analysis, the GDP estimate for the first financial quarter of ’25 indicates merely a slight pullback.

The Bureau reports GDP declined during the period by a mere 0.3%. Moreover, Google searches for the word “recession” have also tailed off.

The economic arrow is clearly pointing toward a bull market as we transition to the second half of the year.

Are any Stumbling Blocks Ahead?

Aside from some product shortages and tariffs, there are a couple other potential hurdles. Economists anticipate we might experience sub-par growth in the months ahead.

Fed easing won’t occur until the final quarter of ‘25. A total of three cuts will likely occur thereafter, ultimately ending with a 3.25% policy rate as we transition to the second quarter of ’26.

We probably won’t experience an economic slowdown until ’26 at the earliest. However, the second half of ’25 will likely be characterized by underwhelming growth.

Trump is Putting the Nation on his Back

It appears President Trump’s hardline stance on trade is paying off. The Trump administration has already negotiated favorable tariffs with several nations.

We’ll likely see even more negotiations with trade partners in the weeks ahead. If those deals are struck, the nation will enjoy cheaper goods, more tariff tax income, and greater prosperity.

There’s a good chance federal lawmakers will cut taxes for Americans, supplanting that revenue with tariff revenue.

Though some of those tariffs will result in high consumer prices, it might not matter much as tax cuts will give Americans more spending money.

There is Work to be Done

In the spirit of honesty, it must be noted the prognostications detailed above are speculative. We would also be remiss not to mention first quarter growth in 2025 was negative.

The latest Bureau of Economic Analysis report indicates the economy contracted 0.2% in the first three months of the year. The decline is meaningful as it is the first GDP contraction since the initial two quarters of ’22.

If the numbers from the second quarter of the year indicate economic contraction, it will be construed as a sign of a potential recession. However, that prediction is offset by the fact that consumer sentiment has held steady.

As long as consumers are confident and willing to spend, the economy will thrive.

Factor in the gradual return of manufacturing jobs resulting from tariffs and there is even more reason to be optimistic about the American economy.

The Great Recession was an Anomaly

Those stoking fear of another potential Great Recession have a nefarious agenda. A set of unique circumstances led to the financial meltdown of 2007.

Though many Americans are overleveraged with mortgage debt as occurred in 2007, the Trump administration is addressing the housing crisis. The daily deportation of illegal immigrants is relieving pressure on our limited housing supply.

The nation’s massive credit card debt also parallels that of 2007. However, credit card debt isn’t as important as some make it out to be.

Even if a considerable number of Americans go bankrupt as occurred during the Great Recession, they’ll face a temporary timeout.

Once that “timeout” ends after 5-7 years of bankruptcy, credit lines will be renewed, and those formerly destitute individuals will have a seat at the table once again.

In a roundabout way, America’s credit system is a form of backdoor socialism that replenishes each consumer’s “dry powder” if bankruptcy occurs.

The key takeaway?

The American economy might sputter yet it will probably avoid a significant recession.

There’s no reason to worry or halt spending. Live your life as you normally would, spend within reason, and you’ll do your part to stimulate the world’s greatest economy.

