The New White House Chief of Staff Plans to Massively Increase Deportations

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Why would any country keep importing the same patterns that have already failed elsewhere?

Stephen Miller described what followed the 1965 immigration changes as the single largest experiment on a society in human history. Not only the tens of millions of immigrants who arrived, largely from the third world, but their descendants as well. For many of those groups the first generation was unsuccessful. Somalia is a clear example. The problems did not stop there.

Persistent high rates of welfare use continued across generations. So did high rates of criminal activity. So did the failure to assimilate. The pattern was not a surprise.

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If a society cannot make itself successful at home, the same habits and skills do not magically produce a different result after a flight to the United States. Miller put the point in plain language. Go third-world country by third-world country. If Libya keeps failing, if the Central African Republic keeps failing, if Somalia keeps failing, what reason is there to expect the outcome to reverse once those populations arrive and receive unlimited free welfare?

The experiment treated national origin and cultural patterns as irrelevant. Results were supposed to equalize once people crossed the border. They did not. The data on welfare, crime, and assimilation stayed stubbornly different by group.

If the record shows the same failures repeating across generations, what justifies continuing the same policy?

Donald Trump’s approach has been the opposite. Control the border. Enforce the law. Stop treating every arrival as interchangeable. The alternative is more of the same experiment Miller described—more groups that arrive unsuccessful, stay unsuccessful, and pass the same patterns to the next generation. Voters who watched the results can decide whether the experiment continues or ends.

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